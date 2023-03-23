Arsenal could have a major problem if they suffer another injury in defence, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are in the driving seat of the title race as it stands, but it could only take an injury or two to steer them off track.

Arsenal news - the title race

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, with a lead of eight points ahead of Manchester City.

The two sides still have to face each other later in the season, which could go down as the most crucial game of the campaign.

Reports from France recently claimed that star defender William Saliba was set to be out for several weeks - a devastating blow for the Gunners.

The young centre-back started every single Premier League game for Arsenal until their last fixture against Crystal Palace, where he was ruled out through injury.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery recently told GIVEMESPORT that there's hope in the Arsenal camp that Saliba's injury won't last too long.

Rob Holding slotted in to replace Saliba at the weekend, but another injury in defence could be pivotal in the title race. Man City are able to deal with these sort of injuries due to the depth they have in the squad, but Arsenal don't have the same quality in reserve.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Arsenal could have a 'major problem' if they suffer a defensive injury ahead of the last few months of the campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they're probably one defensive injury away from having quite a major problem. They will be sweating on the rest of the season and how it goes to make sure they can keep the rest of their key men in place."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will face a tough spell after the international break. In April alone, the Gunners will play Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, as well as difficult games against sides battling to stay in the league.

The fixtures against City and Chelsea will take place within the space of three days - an exciting time for neutrals.

Keeping some of their key players fit will be crucial for Mikel Arteta over the next few months. As previously mentioned, Arsenal don't have the luxury of the squad depth that their title rivals Man City have, particularly in certain areas of the pitch.