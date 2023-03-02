Arsenal: £190k-a-week star now 'aiming to return this month' at the Emirates

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could return to action before the international break, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old attacker hasn't played for Arsenal since the turn of the year after suffering an injury on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar. After a lengthy spell on the treatment table, he could be close to a return to full fitness.

Arsenal injury news - Gabriel Jesus

Due to the knee injury Jesus sustained at the World Cup, the Brazilian underwent surgery following his return to England and has been working behind the scenes to recover ever since.

Arsenal have a hectic fixture schedule over the next few weeks, with six matches in total in March before the international break, as per Sky Sports.

Arsenal haven't been afraid to throw some of their first-team players into the U21 squad to help build match fitness, with Jakub Kiwior and Emile Smith Rowe recently featuring in a game against Chelsea, as per the Evening Standard.

What has Kaynak said about Jesus?

There's no real timeline at the moment, but Kaynak has suggested that the 'aim is before the international break', speaking to GiveMeSport.

He said: "So not a specific timeframe that's been publicised or that I've been able to obtain, but before the international break is the aim for Gabriel Jesus. Obviously, Arsenal have a lot of games between now and the international break, I think they play six matches.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he played a couple of U21 matches first to gear himself back up. We saw Jakub Kiwior and Emile Smith Rowe playing for the U21s. That would seem to maybe be a wise path to getting him back to full fitness."

How important was Jesus to Arsenal before his injury?

Jesus was signed for Arsenal from Manchester City after playing an important role in helping Pep Guardiola's side win multiple Premier League titles.The 25-year-old won four league titles during his time at The Citizens, as per Transfermarkt.

The Brazilian forward didn't just contribute in front of goal for Arsenal before his injury. His defensive work-rate was essential to how Arsenal play, dropping deep to receive the ball and win it back. Jesus has won more tackles per 90 minutes this season than Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka and William Saliba, despite his main role being contributing in an attacking sense, as per FBRef.

Of course, the £190k-a-week earning Jesus (as per The Daily Mirror) was also influential in the final third, managing ten goals and assists in just 14 starts in the Premier League this season.

His return can't come soon enough for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta's side.