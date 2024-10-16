Arsenal are not overly concerned by Gabriel Martinelli's calf injury, sustained while on international duty with Brazil last week, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Martinelli was introduced in place of Abner in the 85th minute of Brazil's World Cup qualifying game against Chile on Friday, as Dorival Junior's side chased a winner in Santiago. The winger reported to the Selecao's medical staff a day or so later that he felt discomfort in his calf, and he subsequently wasn't risked for the South American giants' next game against Peru.

This bad news comes after Bukayo Saka also picked up a knock on international duty, meaning both of Mikel Arteta's primary widemen are doubts ahead of Saturday's trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth. However, Watts has revealed that Martinelli's issue is minor, and not expected to sideline him for any significant amount of time, although he will face a late fitness test to determine his availability for the clash with the Cherries.

Arsenal Not Concerned Over Martinelli

He'd started to pick up form

Scoring just six Premier League goals in the entire duration of the 2023/24 season, Martinelli has experienced a difficult last 12 months in North London. Criticised for struggling against Atalanta in a Champions League game in September, the Brazilian didn't hit the ground running this term either.

However, crucial goals against Leicester and Southampton in the Gunners' last two home league games appear to have reignited the pacey winger's confidence. Thus, news that he's suffered an injury set-back will be frustrating for Arteta, just as he looked to be returning to form.

Thankfully for the Spaniard and Arsenal fans, the severity of the injury doesn't appear significant. Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Watts eased concerns over Martinelli's calf issue:

"He'll be arriving at London Colney today, and Arsenal medical staff will finally be able to get right there with Gabriel Martinelli, and then find out exactly what is going on. So Mikel is definitely going to have a decision to make on Martinelli, 100%, does he risk him if he's fine? And certainly from the conversations that I've had, Arsenal don't believe there's anything serious with Gabriel Martinelli. "They're not expecting him to return home and suddenly, like, oh my god, this is, you know, you're going to be out for weeks or something like that. So they were quite comfortable with him staying with Brazil and then coming back as planned with Gabriel after the game. So there's no panic stations from Arsenal, but they're certainly going to have to assess him and work out whether it's worth risking him for this game against Bournemouth."

Martinelli's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 6 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.59 Key Passes Per 90 2.05 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.79

Arsenal Eyeing Striker

They're looking at Leweling

In spite of Kai Havertz' electric start to the new season, speculation would suggest that Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy are keen on bolstering the squad's attacking options further in upcoming windows.

It's understood that Arsenal are now eyeing a move to sign versatile Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling, after the German netted on his international debut against the Netherlands on Monday night.

The Gunners reportedly sent scouts to watch Leweling in the Nations League encounter, and were impressed with what they saw. The exciting wide man, who is often also deployed up front, scored four goals and provided four assists in 17 Bundesliga starts for the German top flight's surprise package Stuttgart last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/10/2024