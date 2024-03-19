Highlights Arsenal staff were left impressed by defender Jurrien Timber before the defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut in August 2023.

Mikel Arteta will hope the 22-year-old returns to full fitness at the business end of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners will manage Timber's progress carefully and are wary of putting any sustained pressure on his knee.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber wowed the club's staff at the Emirates Stadium before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his Premier League debut, according to a report by Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak.

Timber is hoping to make his return to action before the end of the 2023/24 season, as the Gunners bid to secure their first Premier League title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side are also competing in the latter stages of the Champions League and are looking to find a way past Bayern Munich to secure a place in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition. Timber's debut season has been marred by injury but could still have a positive ending.

Timber's cruel injury blow

The defender had impressed staff in pre-season

In July 2023, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a deal worth £38m. Mikel Arteta had been eager to bolster his backline after a spate of injuries during the previous season left his side exposed, eventually costing them in the race for the Premier League title.

According to Football.London's Kaya Kaynak, the expectation upon Timber's arrival was that he would take some time to bed in. However, one training session in their pre-season camp in Washington D.C. raised expectations. The report claims that club sources remarked how quickly the 22-year-old had been taken onboard Arteta's tactical demands. "Wow" was the verdict provided by one person inside the club's training camp.

Timber would go on to impress in pre-season friendlies against the MLS All Stars before another starring role in his first start against Manchester United in New Jersey, days later. As a typical Arteta full-back, the Dutchman showed the ability to drift into midfield when in possession as well as being confident in one-v-one battles against opposition attackers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timber has played just 50 minutes of Premier League football throughout his Arsenal career.

On his first competitive Arsenal appearance, in the Community Shield against Manchester City, Timber came through the game with 'flying colours' before being replaced by Kieran Tierney after 75 minutes. However, the following weekend, the Netherlands international made his Premier League debut. The game had been going well for Timber, who was comfortable defending against Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. However, an awkward challenge with the 24-year-old led to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, sidelining him for the majority of the campaign.

Timber set to be involved at business end of the season

The Dutchman's chances of being involved against Manchester City are unclear

According to Kaynak's report, Arsenal are keen to manage his reintegration to the side carefully to avoid putting unwanted pressure on his knee. However, he is fully involved with some aspects of training, hinting that he is nearing a comeback.

It's unknown whether Timber will be in the matchday squad for Arsenal's next fixture against Manchester City on 31st March, but he will be involved towards the end of the season if he continues his current rate of progress. The former Ajax man will hope he can play a part in potential Premier League or Champions League glory at the Emirates Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-03-24.