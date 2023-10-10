Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be sweating over the fitness of a number of players after their recent win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka didn't make the match-day squad at the Emirates, and has since had to withdraw from the England squad.

Arteta also has doubts over a few more key players, with the Gunners next in action against Chelsea.

Arsenal head into October's round of international fixtures riding high in second place in the Premier League, after a stunning last-gasp win over rivals Manchester City, and are only off top spot by virtue of goal difference. Mikel Arteta's side had to make do without Bukayo Saka for the first time in a few years at the weekend, and the England international is the latest injury casualty this season. Below is a round-up of all the latest injury news and updates at Arsenal, and potential return dates respectively.

Bukayo Saka

The big absence from this past weekend, Bukayo Saka was left out of the Arsenal squad completely despite reports before the game suggesting that he had taken part in the final training session that was done. It was then claimed that the winger would still report to international duty with England and may even make an appearance during the Three Lions' clashes against Australia and Italy respectively, but it was later confirmed that after some medical checks, Saka would return to Arsenal to continue his rehabilitation.

Given how consistent and reliable has been for the Gunners over the past couple of years, having Saka back immediately is of paramount concern for Arteta and Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus had to fill in on the right-hand side against City, but Saka remains the sole left-footed natural right-winger that the north London side have.

William Saliba

The man whose injury arguably cost Arsenal the league title last season, William Saliba proved in Sunday's clash against Manchester City just why and how he is so crucial to this Gunners team right now. The France international nullified the threat of Erling Haaland with ease, ensuring the Norwegian striker didn't even have a shot on goal over the course of the 90 minutes. While it was a back problem the previous campaign that saw him miss out on the final 11 games of the season, this time around it has been suggested Saliba has been playing with a toe problem, which has now ruled him out of France's international games.

However, the issue is not thought to be a serious one, and that it is more of a discomfort right now than anything, and there is hope that the towering Frenchman will be fit and available for Arsenal's game against Chelsea just after the international break. While the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu could fill in at right centre-back, the Gunners simply don't look the same without Saliba in it, and any hopes of a Premier League title win this year will surely depend on him staying fit for the entire campaign.

Leandro Trossard

Amid the euphoria of Gabriel Martinelli's return and winning goal at the Emirates, it's perhaps been forgotten that Leandro Trossard was forced off at half-time with an injury of his own. The Belgium international has carried on his fine form from last season following his arrival from fellow Premier League side Brighton, but appears to have picked up a hamstring problem that could keep him out for the foreseeable future. An update from Belgium revealed that Trossard has been forced to pull out of his country's EURO qualifying double header against Austria and Sweden respectively, with The Daily Mirror claiming that he is now set to undergo further assessment to reveal what damage has been done.

Jurrien Timber

The most long-term injury right now at Arsenal, Jurrien Timber's Arsenal career suffered the cruelest blow when he went down with a knee injury earlier this season. The Netherlands international has since undergone surgery successfully, and is now in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery, but he is not expected to be back until at least a few months into the new year - given the general timescales of players returning from ACL injuries, Arsenal fans shouldn't be expecting to see Timber back in action until March or April at the earliest.

If Timber does return on time, or even ahead of schedule should things go well, then the Dutchman could well play a significant part in where the Premier League title ends up this season. The Gunners will also be hoping to have reached the latter stages of the Champions League by the time he gets back, and it truly would be a case of his return being like a new signing.

Thomas Partey

In better news on the injury front, Thomas Partey made his return at the weekend against Manchester City, and played a crucial role in the winner, playing the long pass for Takehiro Tomiyasu to nod on to Kai Havertz. The Ghana international has had a chequered history with injuries during his career at the Emirates, and while Arsenal have managed to navigate these past few weeks without him, are clearly a better side with him in the squad. Partey has been named in his country's squad for the games against Mexico and USA, so Arteta will surely be having his fingers crossed that one of his senior midfielders can stay clear of any niggles or issues. A midfield trio of Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard looks a formidable one on paper in terms of power, skill and technique, and Arsenal fans will be longing to see that sometime soon with the Chelsea game on the horizon especially.

Gabriel Martinelli

The biggest and best positive to come through at the weekend, Gabriel Martinelli won his race against time to make it into the match-day squad against Manchester City, and came off the bench to provide the most telling contribution with his goal. The Brazilian was forced off against Everton with a muscle injury after pulling up from scoring a goal that was later ruled out for offside, and while Leandro Trossard has filled in capably on the left-hand side, there's no doubt the Gunners have missed his searing pace and direct runs in behind. Martinelli was also left out of the Brazil squad for their upcoming international fixtures, so the former Ituano starlet will have a couple more weeks to rest up and be raring to go against Chelsea once the break is over in a couple of weeks time.