Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive fitness update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The duo were both substituted in the Gunners' 6-0 Premier League thumping of Sheffield United on Monday evening.

However, Saka was said to be feeling sick, whilst Martinelli has sustained a 'little cut' on his foot which needs to be assessed at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive injury update on the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium, following his side's 6-0 Premier League victory at Sheffield United on Monday.

The Gunners duo had to be substituted on different occasions throughout the game, with Arteta keen to prevent two of his key men from facing a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Arsenal have kept within touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and are looking to secure their first league title since 2004. Martinelli and Saka have been in imperious form in recent weeks and contributed heavily to the victory at Sheffield United.

Arteta clears up Martinelli and Saka issues

The duo hope to be back in action this weekend

Arsenal's 6-0 win at Premier League basement side Sheffield United will have only raised expectations that the Emirates Stadium outfit can challenge for the title at the business end of the 2023/24 season. However, concerns were raised when Saka was substituted at half-time at Bramall Lane, before Martinelli went down clutching his foot in the second period.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game (via The Metro) Arteta confirmed that Saka didn't return for the second half after feeling sick. Meanwhile, Martinelli, who reportedly earns £180,000 per-week, picked up a 'little cut' on his foot, which needs to be assessed: