Highlights Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has seen his 2023/24 season marred by persistent muscle injuries at the Emirates Stadium.

An initial groin injury suffered in August 2023 was followed by a thigh issue, which led to surgery and a prolonged absence from Mikel Arteta's side.

However, the midfielder is reportedly closing in on a return to action, having not made a Premier League appearance for the Gunners since October 2023.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has has revealed that Thomas Partey should be part of the Gunners squad that travel to Sheffield United on Monday evening, having taken part in consecutive sessions following his recovery from thigh surgery.

Arteta has had plenty of injury concerns in recent weeks and, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and Jurrien Timber missing large portions of the 2023/24 campaign, amongst others.

Arteta will hope his side can replicate their 5-0 victory over the same opposition from earlier in the campaign, when they head to Bramall Lane on Monday. Partey hasn't played a minute of Premier League football since a 15 minute cameo in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October 2023.

Partey's troubled 2023/24 campaign

Persistent muscle injuries have plagued his season

Partey has endured a difficult 2023/24 season after starting in Arsenal's first three games of the campaign. A groin injury picked up in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Fulham in August 2023 ruled the 30-year-old out of the side's next four Premier League clashes.

The midfielder would make a return to action as he helped Arsenal see out a famous victory over reigning treble holders Manchester City in October, but would find himself set for a lengthy layoff after suffering a thigh injury in training. Partey would eventually undergo surgery on the setback, and has yet to make another appearance for the north London giants since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Partey has played in just 251 minutes of Premier League across the 2023/24 season.

Partey's absence has been longer than expected, having been due to return to action to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast across January and February. But the former Atletico Madrid man would miss the tournament and would remain sidelined for Arsenal. In the build-up to Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend, Arteta hinted that the club must manage Partey's return to action carefully, amid hopes that he is nearing a return to action (via Football.London):

"He’s been out for many, many months now. We need to really nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete."

Partey was absent from the squad for the success over the Magpies, but there has been no hint that the midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery and it's more a case of managing his return sensibly. Speaking ahead of Arsenal's trip to Sheffield United, Arteta has revealed Partey is likely to be in the mathchday squad that heads to Bramall Lane (via Charles Watts):

"Thomas had a session before the last game, now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday."

The trio have been absent from the squad in recent weeks

Ahead of Arsenal's trip north to Sheffield United, Arteta also adressed the state of play on the injury situations regarding Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, and Oleksandr Zincehnko.

After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2023, Timber is still not ready to be considered for a matchday squad. Meanwhile, Tomiyasu and Zinchenko could be available on Monday, but the coaching staff will make a decision on their participation over the weekend. Speaking about the trio, Arteta revealed (via Charles Watts):

"Arteta says Timber is not yet ready to be considered for a matchday squad, Tomiyasu and Zinchenko could make Monday night. A decision will be taken on them over the weekend."

All stats according to Transfermarkt.