Saka has been dealing with hamstring and thigh issues, while Saliba has a toe injury, but there is hope the Gunners duo can be fit in time.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Saka is Arsenal's most important player.

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and William Saliba’s availability ahead of their trip to Chelsea is “vitally important” for the Emirates Stadium outfit, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on how the club will manage the pair’s recovery.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad have had to deal with several injury issues recently as they prepare for their trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend. However, this month’s 1-0 victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City has proven that the side can step up despite significant absentees. Arteta will hope that Saka and Saliba can play a role in another positive result this weekend.

Arsenal had been concerned about the fitness of Saka a few weeks before the winger was ruled out of their clash with Manchester City and England’s recent fixtures with Australia and Italy. The 22-year-old picked up a knock in September’s north London derby, a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and didn’t train in the week leading up to their 4-0 victory at Bournemouth. The £195,000 per-week earner was hooked in the second half with an issue before struggling in their subsequent Champions League group stage clash at Lens.

Saka was again substituted in France, leading to speculation about whether he would be available for their top-of-the-table meeting with Manchester City. The winger missed the Gunners’ 1-0 victory over the Sky Blues with hamstring and thigh issues and was later ruled out of the England squad. There have been no updates on Saka’s likelihood of being available for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Saliba was forced to withdraw from the France squad after suffering a toe injury, revealed shortly after the victory over City. However, Football.London reports that the toe issue isn’t a massive problem and has been discussed for some time, hinting the prospect of Saliba’s presence in the XI against Chelsea isn’t impossible.

The £190,000 per-week earner has been impressive following his integration into the Gunners side last term and features in GIVEMESPORT’s all-time top Arsenal centre-backs list. But Arsenal will be sweating on Saka and Saliba’s fitness, heading into their meeting with Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal Stats Games 189 Goals 43 Assists 45 Yellow cards 23 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Brown has dubbed Saka as Arsenal’s “most important player” but doesn’t believe the club will rush him back if he’s not fit for the Chelsea game this weekend. Meanwhile, the journalist uses the Gunners’ form without Saliba last season as an example of his importance to the side. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Saka and Saliba are both crucial to Arsenal. Saka is probably their most important player, despite the fact they were able to win without him before the break. We all saw what happened when Saliba was out of the team at the end of last season. It wasn't entirely down to him, but it certainly didn't help their cause when they were pushing for the title. “I think having them back in and fully fit is vitally important. I don't think Arsenal will take too many risks with either. Arsenal proved they can win without Saka, and there's no sense in rushing him back. So, if he needs an extra week's rest to get back up to full speed, I think Arsenal will give that to him.”

Arsenal team news pre-Chelsea

Arsenal were left sweating on the fitness of midfielder Thomas Partey after returning to action following a groin problem. The 30-year-old returned as a substitute in the Gunners’ recent victory over Manchester City before heading off on international duty with Ghana.

The midfielder was hooked at half-time in last week’s friendly with Mexico, causing concern amongst the Arsenal fanbase. However, Ghana manager Chris Hughton revealed that it was always intended that Partey would play 45 minutes as he builds up his fitness.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard missed Belgium’s recent Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures, nursing a hamstring injury sustained in Arsenal’s last game. The Evening Standard claims the Belgian Red Devils’ decision to send him home was precautionary, hinting he could be available for the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Jurrien Timber is guaranteed to miss the fixture, having sustained a severe knee injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in August. The Dutchman is battling to make another appearance this season but may feel targeting a return for pre-season next year is more realistic.

Arsenal travel to Sevilla after the Chelsea clash, looking to recover from their 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens this month. The Gunners round off the month when Sheffield United visit the Emirates Stadium on 28th October.

