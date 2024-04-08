Highlights Arsenal will have an almost fully fit squad to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern will welcome the return of five key players.

Arsenal and Bayern have a history in European competitions, with the Gunners winning just three out of 12 meetings.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, and Thomas Tuchel's chances of advancing into the next round have been boosted with five of his stars recently returning to training.

The Gunners might have been hoping to see the injured stars remaining on the sidelines ahead of their clash on Tuesday night, but it appears they've now all returned to training. Mikel Arteta is likely to have an almost fully fit squad to face the German champions with limited injuries hampering his squad at the moment.

Bayern produced a worrying display against Heidenheim on Saturday with a host of players on the treatment table. Bayern went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead, but eventually lost the game 3-2 after a disappointing second-half capitulation. Arsenal will be hoping they can inflict similar disappointment on Tuchel's side.

Arsenal Face Blow as Bayern Stars Return

It's bad news for Mikel Arteta's side

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Noussair Mazraoui and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all back in team training for Bayern. All five players missed Bayern's recent fixture against Heidenheim, but Tuchel will now have a much stronger side to choose from at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano has also revealed that Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr are ruled out, but the German outfit will certainly welcome the return of some of their star players ahead of a crucial Champions League tie. Tuchel's side have lost their last two games in all competitions and face an in-form Arsenal team who will be relishing the opportunity to create a strong lead heading into the second leg. Mikel Arteta's men haven't conceded in four games, scoring six in the process. The north London club have also lost just twice since the turn of the year in all competitions, so they'll take some beating regardless of Bayern's returnees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal and Bayern Munich have met 12 times in European competitions, with the Gunners coming out on top in three of those games, losing seven and drawing two.

Arteta has an almost fully fit squad

The Gunners earned a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night, and it was an opportunity for Arteta to give Bukayo Saka some minutes after he was ruled out of the game against Luton Town. The England international played 64 minutes before being substituted, with Arteta confirming after the match that 'he is fine'.

The only other injury concern Arsenal have is Jurrien Timber, who has been ruled out for the majority of the campaign, so there doesn't appear to be any fresh worries for the Gunners heading into this crucial Champions League tie. Arteta might have a few decisions to make when it comes to team selection, as although the European completion is important, he will be desperate to continue fighting for the Premier League title.

