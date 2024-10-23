Bukayo Saka is expected to be available for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool, while Riccardo Calafiori is set to undergo a scan today, insider Sam Cohen has revealed.

Saka picked up a hamstring injury during the international break and missed the match against Bournemouth on Saturday, but he could reportedly win the fitness race ahead of the Sunday showdown.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to the season, providing seven assists and scoring twice in his seven Premier League appearances, while he also netted against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Saka was not named in the squad for Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, having missed training the day prior.

Calafiori, meanwhile, went off in the second half of the contest after seemingly twisting his right knee, with Mikel Arteta describing his situation as 'a bit of a worry' after the game.

The Italian defender, who started in all of Arsenal’s last seven matches, is now set to be further evaluated ahead of the Liverpool game.

His absence would be another blow for the Gunners, who are already heading into Sunday with a depleted squad, with captain Martin Odegaard and defensive duo Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu all dealing with injury issues.

While the latter two have no timeline for return set, Odegaard is expected to fully recover in mid-November, having suffered an ankle injury during the Nations League match against Austria last month.

Arteta has previously stated that he is confident Odegaard will be back before the November international break and revealed that the Norwegian is 'frustrated and desperate' to return to action.

With a home clash against Liverpool in their sights, the Gunners will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League following their disappointing 2-0 loss at Bournemouth, which ended their unbeaten start to the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.