Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to undergo scans to determine how long he will be out with injury for - after the Brazilian was substituted shortly before half-time in the Gunners' penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Late into the first half, Jesus tracked back to tackle Bruno Fernandes with the Portuguese star looking to advance into the area - and although he prevented the playmaker from opening the scoring, he picked up an injury in which it looked as though Jesus was clutching his knee whilst down on the deck. He was stretchered off, which leaves Arsenal short up front - and a Gunners insider has given his verdict on the potential injury.

A post from Arsenal insider @SamC_reports on X (formerly Twitter) states that, according to his Arsenal sources, Jesus is undergoing further scans to determine the length of the injury he picked up against United on Sunday. The account wrote on Monday afternoon:

There is positive news in that Jurrien Timber and Jorginho are expected to be fine after being substituted in extra-time at the Emirates Stadium, and Riccardo Calafiori's return date is so far unknown - but Jesus' potential long-term injury is the main tidbit, with the Gunners struggling for goals in the third round clash.

Kai Havertz, according to Sofascore, missed two big chances against the Red Devils, and his decisive penalty shootout miss cost the Gunners a place in the fourth round and any chance of a potential quadruple, with the club still in the hunt for the Champions League, League Cup and Premier League under Mikel Arteta. To add to their woes, it leaves just Havertz as their only striking option available, with Eddie Nketiah leaving for Crystal Palace in the summer and no replacement being brought in.

If Jesus is out for the long-term, Arteta will have to rely on Leandro Trossard or Havertz to lead the line in various roles - or alternatively, a new striker could be brought in during the January window.