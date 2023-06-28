Arsenal can expect to have the Declan Rice deal wrapped up in a short amount of time, Emirates insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been subject to an intense summer transfer saga, but Teamnewsandtix now expects Arsenal to wrap the deal up quite comfortably.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

After weeks of back and forth, it looks as if Arsenal are about to sign Rice from West Ham.

It comes after the Gunners submitted their third and what looks to be final bid for the England international, which met the £100 million valuation the Hammers were holding out for him.

As per a report by The Athletic, Arsenal's latest offer consists of a guaranteed £100 million fee, plus an extra £5 million in bonuses.

And now, with Manchester City having ducked out of the battle, it appears the north Londoners will have a free run at signing Rice.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Rice to Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday morning, Teamnewsandtix admitted a deal for Rice was close and that Arsenal were always confident about winning the race.

On the 24-year-old, Teamnewsandtix said: "Arsenal were very confident, even before City pulled out, as they were pretty sure that they weren’t going to go back. I didn't have any information about City pulling out, but just the way the media works I've seen it all before and I knew exactly what City were doing.

"They lowballed the bid and now they're going to come out and say, even though it's not happened yet, see we don't just spend whatever money we want, we do have budget constraints and I can guarantee that leak will come out in a few days.

“But yeah, Arsenal were very confident and there are still some issues with the payment structure, but I guess now it's a one-horse race, it kind of backs West Ham into a corner, but they do need the money.

"So I don't know how long they will hold out and it's an interesting game of cat and mouse, but I think there's only one end result to come from this. It's just a matter of time.”

Where would Rice rank in the list of most-expensive Premier League signings?

Very high. In fact, should the £105 million fee be the final figure the two sides agree on, Rice would become just the third player in Premier League history to cost £100 million or more.

Jack Grealish was the first to break that barrier when he moved from Aston Villa to City in the summer of 2021, with Enzo Fernandez the second name on that list, having swapped Benfica for Chelsea in a deal worth £106 million.

As such, at £105 million, it's likely Rice will become the second-most expensive Premier League player ever, slotting in just ahead of England teammate Grealish.

A statement of intent from Arsenal, who will now be hoping Rice can help the Gunners in their bid to end a two-decade-long wait for a Premier League title.