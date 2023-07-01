Arsenal’s links to Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby have been ‘very quiet’ and don’t have ‘anything major behind them’ currently, Emirates insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

No doubt the Gunners have viewed this summer as a means of building on their stellar 2022/23, but French ace Diaby doesn’t seem to make the cut.

Arsenal transfer news – Moussa Diaby

Mikel Arteta’s north London-based side have been one of the busiest in the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window, with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz both confirmed as their latest recruits.

A deal for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber is also close to joining the club, too, on a £41m fee, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the noise surrounding the club’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has weakened.

At the beginning of May, MailOnline suggested that Diaby emerged as one of the leading names on Arteta’s six-man wish list, though it seems that the Frenchman has slipped down the pecking order in the Arsenal boss’ plans.

90min even claimed that the Spaniard has admired the 23-year-old Bundesliga prospect, while MailOnline reported this month that Manchester United are also interested in signing the former PSG figure.

To disconcert any potential rumours over Arsenal’s interest, Teamnewsandtix told GIVEMESPORT they believed there was little to no substance to the reported move.

What did Teamnewsandtix say about Arsenal and Moussa Diaby?

On the Diaby rumours, Teamnewsandtix claimed they had heard no information regarding a new winger at the Emirates and the reports of a move for Diaby were not substantial.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I’ve heard nothing about a winger this window - the Diaby links were there, but they were very quiet. I don’t think there’s anything major behind them or there wasn’t at that time, but obviously, we had some major deals to wrap up.”

Will Arsenal secure Moussa Diaby this summer?

Seeing as Leverkusen have slapped a £65 million valuation on the head of their prized asset, it seems unlikely.

Arsenal have been very active elsewhere as they hope their positive business this summer will translate into another positive season in 2023/24.

While Diaby, who has been hailed as "extremely fast" by Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes and as having "unreal acceleration" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, inherently has a lot of promise, there doesn’t seem to be sufficient space in north London for the youngster to thrive.

Last season alone, per Transfermarkt, Diaby racked up nine goals and assists apiece ,while recording a commendable 4.04 progressive carries per 90, according to Fbref.

His impressive goal return and undoubted ability aside, it’s important to remember the 23-year-old primarily operates in Bukayo Saka’s spot.

With Arsenal’s star boy committed to the club until the summer of 2027, a move for Diaby, who would cost a pretty penny, seems unreasonable.