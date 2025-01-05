Arsenal scouts have been watching Jobe Bellingham in action for Sunderland on several occasions this season, according to English journalist Con Harrison.

Jobe Bellingham is on a similar trajectory to his brother Jude, who went from Birmingham City academy prospect to Real Madrid superstar. The younger sibling has been catching the eye in the EFL Championship with the Black Cats, helping Regis Le Bris' side push for Premier League promotion.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer, and he's one of English football's most in-demand young talents. His commanding performances in midfield, where he's bagged four goals and three assists in 22 games, have put several European clubs on notice, including the Gunners.

Arsenal Scout Rising Star Jobe Bellingham

The Sunderland Starlet Has One Asset Mikel Arteta Likes

Arsenal scouts have reportedly been to several Sunderland games to watch Bellingham, and admire the youngster because of one playing attribute. The transfer insider wrote on X:

Arsenal im told see his ball carrying ability from midfield to be a key attribute and he has a lot of room to grow and exceed or match his brothers output.

The Gunners also think the two-cap England U21 international, previously hailed 'unreal', has room to grow after joining the Black Cats from Birmingham in July 2023. Some at the Emirates even believe he has the potential to exceed or match his brother's output. These are huge expectations, given the 21-year-old has hit 31 goals and 20 assists in 65 games at Madrid, finishing third on the Ballon d'Or podium last year.

Jobe Bellingham EFL Championship 2024-25 Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.76 Shots Per Game 1.5 Assists 3 Expected Assists (xA) 1.30 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 31.9 (85%) Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (63%) Successful Dribbles 0.9 (56%) Ground Duels Won 4.6 (53%) Aerial Duels Won 2.1 (52%)

However, it's unfair to solely compare Jobe to Jude, especially as he's now garnering interest from the likes of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta might want to add more depth in midfield after how problematic Martin Odegaard's absence was earlier this season.

Arteta has superbly overseen the development of English talent in North London, including his talismanic 23-year-old winger Bukayo Saka. Ethan Nwaneri, 17, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, are the latest young guns to break into the first team after graduating from their Hale End academy.

However, Manchester United are also monitoring the 'unreal' Bellingham. A move to Ruben Amorim's struggling Red Devils could offer him more first-team minutes, given Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are heavily rumoured to leave the club this month or next summer.

