Arsenal landed Chelsea ace, Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan during the dying embers of the summer window, and many thought the move could potentially see the England international return to form reminiscent of his best. This has unfortunately not been the case, and Arsenal insiders, via Daily Mail journalist, Sami Mokbel, have revealed the wide man is "suffering from a crisis of confidence" amid his underwhelming form.

Sterling was the only substitute Mikel Arteta called upon as Arsenal spent the latter stages of the match against Aston Villa searching for a winner, though he was unable to make an impact. It was a similar outcome to his starts against Manchester United and Tottenham, and Mokbel noticed a recurring theme, with the Englishman often overthinking his actions. It may well be an underlying confidence issue for the forward, and injuries have far from helped in this regard as well.

Sterling 'Suffering' Amid Poor Form at Arsenal

Arteta has been unable to get the best out of the Chelsea man

With just three starts in the Premier League this term, opportunities for Sterling have largely been offered in cup competitions, and Arteta has previously admitted the player is deserving of more:

"I would like him to play much more as I think he can impact the team in a very good way. He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play. Hopefully we can change it."

As Mokbel noted though, Sterling has struggled to impress in the opportunities he has been afforded, notching just a single goal and two assists in 14 outings across all competitions, and supporters are losing patience. It was thought that the four-time Premier League winner could bring the vital experience to help Arsenal close the gap in the 2024/25 title race. Ultimately, though, it has been his indecision and uncharacteristic hesitance that has held him back at times.

Raheem Sterling's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 8 Minutes Played 217 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.49 Key Passes per 90 1.25 Crosses per 90 2.5 Shot-Creating Actions per 90 3.32 Successful Take-Ons per 90 3.33

Arsenal are in the midst of an injury crisis, however, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both sidelined for prolonged periods. It leaves Sterling as one of just a few players capable of playing a role in the wide areas, so further chances to impress are there for the ex-Manchester City man's taking.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

Related Worrying Injury Update Emerges for Arsenal on William Saliba Arsenal could be without their French star for a huge game in the Premier League's race for a top four finish

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.