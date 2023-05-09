Arsenal intend to sign a right-back this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Ben White has been the first choice in that position this season and has excelled there, but Jones' understanding is that the Gunners will bring someone else in to provide either competition or cover.

Arsenal transfer news — Right-back

The right-back who Arsenal appear to be looking at right now is Real Valladolid's Iván Fresneda.

According to Football Insider, the north London club are prepared to make an offer for the 18-year-old after failing to sign him in the January transfer window.

If Fresneda does join Arsenal this summer, he'll have to oust White out of Mikel Arteta's team to gain game time.

As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has made over 35 appearances in the right-back position this season despite being a central defender by trade. He joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion nearly two years ago in a £50m deal, according to BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

While White hasn't let Arteta down in the current campaign, Jones says Arsenal still want to strengthen the right side of their defence.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's done so well, but I'm still getting assurances that Arsenal do intend to sign a new right-back. So we will have to wait to see the level of that player and whether it's genuine competition for that spot that Ben White has been playing in or if it simply ends up being another back-up player or an emerging talent."

Who could be in danger at Arsenal?

Takehiro Tomiyasu. He's already been on the fringes this season, making just six starts in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

If Arsenal do go on to sign another right-back in the summer, then you'd expect the Japan international's future to come into doubt.

It'll also be interesting to see what happens with White given that his natural position is centre-back. If the 25-year-old can maintain the current form he's in, though, then there probably isn't much reason to change things at the Emirates.

"I’m extremely happy with him," Arteta told Arsenal's official website last month. "Again, he’s been really consistent. He has adapted to the position really well."

If Arteta sees White's future at right-back, then the Gunners won't have to spend too much money on another player for that position and can probably get away with signing a cheap back-up option.