Arsenal are expected to be interested in signing Moussa Diaby in the summer transfer window, journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger, who earns £49k per week, will, however, have a long list of other potential suitors in the summer after impressing in the German’s top division this term.

Arsenal transfer news – Moussa Diaby

According to 90min, Mikel Arteta has been a long-term admirer of Diaby and would be keen to acquire his services to bolster their forward depth.

The English heavyweights even made contact with the German side in the January window over a possible transfer, but nothing materialised, according to Sky Sports.

Even though Arsenal have signed Bukayo Saka on a fresh contract extension meaning the right-wing spot is now cemented as his, the former PSG youth prospect, thanks to his blistering form, will provide sufficient cover for the Englishman.

Florian Plettenburg reported that Manchester United and Newcastle are also said to be monitoring the 23-year-old's situation, who has been valued at £69 million by the Bundesliga outfit.

His hefty price tag may place Arsenal down the pecking order, however, with some of Europe’s elite clubs able to offer extra money for the French forward man.

Earlier In May, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Lionel Messi’s Ligue 1 exit could hinder the Gunners' pursuit of the highly south-after winger.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Moussa Diaby and Arsenal?

When asked whether Diaby would be a target again for Premier League clubs, Sheth said that there will plenty of options for the Frenchman in the summer, Arsenal included.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Yes, I think so. With regards to Arsenal specifically, we know that the right sided forward position was a priority area in January. And last summer, remember they tried to sign Raphinha. They tried to not necessarily sign but there was definite interest in Moussa Diaby. I would expect that interest to still be there come the summer. But look, he will have other suitors as well.”

What would Moussa Diaby bring to Arsenal?

Off the back of a sensational season in the Bundesliga, Diaby has continued to attract a series of clubs who may turn to the Frenchman as an excellent addition upon the opening of the summer window.

The 9-cap French international has become one of Bayer Leverkusen’s most prized possessions and with 17 goal contributions, according to Fbref, to his name in this year’s Bundesliga campaign, it’s clear to see why continent-wide attention is growing.

The season before, Diaby hit the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 32 domestic outings, which prompted the first round of significant interest in his signature.

PSG’s admiration for the attacking ace may prove a hindrance to the English side’s pursuit, as it’s likely the French giants will let Diaby off their radar without a fight.

Arsenal’s impressive 2022/23 season, with Champions League football guaranteed for next campaign, means that they have become an increasingly attractive option if Diaby were to move to England.