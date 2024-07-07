Highlights Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move Watford winger Yaser Asprilla this summer

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Watford winger Yaser Asprilla, according to reports this week.

The Gunners will hope to bolster their squad this summer as they gear up for another season, and potentially another title race, against current champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second in the league in the last two campaigns and are targeting the club’s first league title since 2004.

Arsenal are hoping to bolster their defensive ranks with widespread reports suggesting Riccardo Calafiori is a target for the North London club. The attack may also be improved amid links with Asprilla.

Arsenal Keen on Yaser Asprilla

Arsenal are set to rival Everton for Watford and Colombia winger Asprilla, if recent reports are anything to go by. According to The Mirror in Sunday’s print edition (07/07, page 72), the Gunners are understood to be tracking the youngster’s progress and he could be available for a relatively low fee this summer as he’s about to enter the final year of his deal at Watford.

A £15million price tag has reportedly been mentioned, but Arsenal will face competition from the Toffees if they are to pursue a move. Asprilla, 20, is a right winger and is currently representing Colombia at the Copa America.

Asprilla began his youth career at Envigado FC in his homeland, where he made 40 senior appearances for the club as a teenager. He initially joined Watford on loan in early 2022 and that move was made permanent a few months later.

Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 stats for Watford in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 6 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,924

Despite his young age, he has already amassed over 80 appearances for the Hornets in a little over two years at the club. He’s become a pivotal figure in the team as he featured in all but two of their Championship games last term.

Arsenal Ramp Up Saka Contract Talks

The winger is under contract until 2027

After Bukayo Saka was the orchestrator of England’s penalty shootout win in their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, reports have now emerged Arsenal are planning to hold talks with the 22-year-old over a new deal. After the Three Lions fell behind in the second-half, it was Saka’s equaliser that kept their hopes of progression alive as the game went to extra time and penalties.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners are planning to hold talks with the winger once England’s Euro campaign draws to a close. It is also believed the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are monitoring the player’s situation, although there is no rush as Saka’s current deal is set to expire in 2027.

Saka is a product of Arsenal’s academy system and he has already amassed 226 senior appearances for the club, despite only being 22 years of age. In that time, he has scored 58 goals and registered 53 assists across all competitions.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.