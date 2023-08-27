Arsenal have shown a long-term interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but a key update could halt their pursuit of the in-demand Englishman, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Following Jurrien Timber’s unforeseen injury, Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his back line even further before the window slams shut.

Arsenal transfer news – Marc Guehi

Off the back of another impressive season for Palace, Guehi has been the subject of ample interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs, notably Chelsea and Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano also told GIVEMESPORT recently that Manchester United were also in the offing to seal his signature, too, as the 20-time English champions look to shore up their defence.

Arsenal, however, are the club that are showing the most interest in his 23-year-old, however, with the Express reporting that they will consider cutting ties with Gabriel should a deal with Guehi come to fruition.

MailOnline also claim that the north London outfit are admirers of Guehi, who has played 84 games for his current employers, but concede that attempting to snare a deal with so little time left in the summer window may prove detrimental.

Now, Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on a potential deal and has outlined the key prohibiting factors.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal and Marc Guehi?

Jones insisted the north Londoners have been keeping tabs on the four-cap England international for some time now, though Palace could stand firm considering they have no intention of letting him move on.

The transfer insider also suggested that Guehi, who is yearning for a regular spot in the England national team, would not be content with a potential lack of game time at the capital club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The Marc Guehi interest has been there for a while. I don’t know that it necessarily would combine well with any interest from Takehiro Tomiyasu from Palace because Palace have no intention to lose Guehi and value him very, very highly.

“Earlier in the window I was being told of a £60m valuation on him and to be honest at this stage of the window it has probably risen. Guehi himself would even have reservations about how he fits in with Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White and Jurrien Timber over the course of the season because he definitely needs regular game time to get into the England squad and won’t want to be fighting for his spot on a weekly basis, even at a big club like that.”

What next for Arsenal?

Despite Arsenal’s flurry of new faces, they are now turning their attentions to outgoings as the transfer deadline nears.

Outcast defender Nuno Tavares is reportedly on Arteta’s chopping board as journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT the Spanish boss is making little to no effort with the 23-year-old.

According to The Mirror, Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and West Ham United have harboured a heavy interest in Tavares, with the latter hoping to snap him up for a £30m fee.

In a turn of events, however, Italian transfer guru Romano has reported the Portuguese full-back’s move to the Tricky Trees has fallen through, and now Aston Villa have ramped up their interest.

Tavares, who has played 22 games since his £8m arrival in 2021, has three years left outstanding on his Emirates deal and, therefore, his current employers are in a strong position to negotiate with would-be buyers.