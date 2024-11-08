Arsenal are one of many clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan in the January transfer window, with the Frenchman deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, according to TBR Football.

Kolo Munai enjoyed a productive 2023/24 season, netting six goals and providing five assists in just 13 Ligue 1 starts and earned big praise from his then-teammate Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman has been granted fewer opportunities so far this term, falling in the pecking order under Luis Enrique, starting just two league games.

As a result of this decline in prominence, PSG are said to be willing to allow the forward to leave on a temporary basis in January, a proposition that has attracted Arsenal. The Gunners have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, and are thus keen on bolstering their attacking cohort this winter, already holding talks over a potential deal for Kolo Muani through intermediaries.

Arsenal Interested in Kolo Muani

Arteta is eager to reinforce

Developing through Nantes' academy, Kolo Muani caught the eye of many big clubs back in 2023, after scoring 23 goals during the 2022/23 campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt. PSG won the race to acquire the number nine's services, but Enrique ultimately opted to use him sporadically in the France international's debut campaign in Paris.

The Spanish tactician has favoured the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Lee Kang-In and Marco Asensio in his forward-line, and with Gonçalo Ramos still to return from injury, Kolo Muani has been made available on the market ahead of the January window. TBR report that Arsenal are in the race to land the 25-year-old on loan, although the North London outfit will face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham for his signature.

The versatile forward's availability on the market has alerted this set of Premier League sides, looking to pick up a prolific goal-scorer mid-way through the season.

Arsenal's profligate run of form has worried senior figures within the Emirates that Mikel Arteta's ensemble lacks the sufficient firepower to mount another sustained title challenge. Kai Havertz began the season in sparkling form, but has since tailed off, while Gabriel Jesus hasn't scored a league goal since January. Thus, Kolo Muani has been shortlisted as a plausible potential addition.

Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 6 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 1.56 Expected Goals Per 90 0.43 Key Passes Per 90 1.84

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024