Arsenal are "interested" in a potential move for 29-year-old Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo is due to return to Manchester City when the summer transfer window opens after initially departing the club in January on loan to Bayern Munich and would be a fifth target for Mikel Arteta with Fabrizio Romano telling GMS this week of the interest in Romeo Lavia along with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal latest news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo made an immediate impact in Germany, with his then-manager, Julian Nagelsmann, hailing the defender as "world-class" after an impressive debut for the eventual Bundesliga champions.

However, with Bayern reportedly not planning on signing Cancelo permanently, his future remains uncertain.

Originally departing the Etihad in order to gain more playing time, it is unlikely that his return to Manchester City will see him reintroduced into the starting 11, but instead, offloaded to raise additional funds for Pep Guardiola.

Given his obvious quality, Cancelo will likely have a long list of potential destinations, and the Gunners appear one of the clubs that would like to sign him this summer.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Joao Cancelo and Arsenal?

Galetti confirmed that Cancelo is a player Arsenal are interested in, but revealed that the Gunners are unlikely to make a move for the defender until their issues in midfield are solved.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "Arsenal are certainly one of the teams interested in him, it's confirmed. But at the moment the Gunners are fully focused on the deal of Declan Rice, and only after having managed the midfielder issue will they eventually focus on the Portuguese player."

Why Joao Cancelo could be a perfect fit at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's preferred style of play is similar to that of Guardiola's, and Cancelo has already proven that he can thrive in that type of system.

The 29-year-old was largely excellent when deployed in an inverted-full back role, on either flank, in Manchester, and Arsenal could attempt to replicate that. Ben White performed the role magnificently last season, however, the Englishman is naturally a centre-back and Cancelo would offer a far greater level of expertise in the role.

With that being said, he is unlikely to come cheap, especially where wages are concerned. The defender currently earns £250,000 per week at City, as per Spotrac, and would likely demand a similar salary at the Emirates.

If Arsenal were to sign Cancelo, he would become their third acquisition from Manchester City in the last two seasons, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko making the switch to North London in the summer of 2022.