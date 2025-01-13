Arsenal are investigating violent threats made to Kai Havertz’s wife after the Gunners lost against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday. The German international was at the heart of the drama at the Emirates Stadium, drawing a foul from Harry Maguire to win a penalty while the match was still poised at 1-1 - only for club captain Martin Odegaard to see his effort saved.

The north London outfit would then have to wait all the way until beyond the 120th minute to reach a conclusion in the match, with the third round tie going to penalties, despite Man United playing with just 10 men for the majority of the night following Diogo Dalot's second yellow card on the hour-mark.

It was Havertz's final action that proved most pivotal, missing the crucial spot-kick in the penalty shootout to send Arsenal out of the competition, just days after putting themselves in a precarious two-goal deficit in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle. In the aftermath of the defeat, Havertz's wife, Sophia Weber, shared some abhorrent messages she received from so-called fans, with some targeting her pregnancy.

Arsenal Launch Probe Into Threatening Messages

Havertz' wife has spoken out

Posting on her Instagram story, Sophia Havertz shared screenshots of the threatening messages sent to her social media account, which included a death threat to her unborn baby. "I'm going to come to your house and slaughter your baby I'm not joking just wait", one message reads, sent by Instagram user 'campo.jrl'.

A second message says: "I hope you have a miscarriage", sent by 'kingaimz10'. Havertz' wife then added her own feelings to the matter, saying:

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself,” the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram story. I’m not even sure what to say, but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this.”

As per The Standard, Arsenal are now consulting with a third-party investigator that specialises in identifying online abusers. If they are identified, the club will seek the strongest action possible against the culprits. The accounts have also been reported to Instagram.