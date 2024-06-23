Highlights Arsenal are one of two Premier League clubs linked with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund currently lead the chase for his signature

A decision on the player’s future is expected to be made in the next few days

Arsenal have been named as one of the possible destinations for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners secured a second-placed finish for the second consecutive year in the Premier League as they were beaten to the title by Manchester City at the end of the 2023/24 season. They won 26 of their 38 league games and finished five points behind the eventual champions.

Next term, the task will be even greater as City target an unprecedented fifth league title in a row. The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are also expected to get stronger, which makes Arsenal’s task of staying in contention even greater.

Arsenal Involved in Guirassy Chase

He is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund

One area Arsenal could look to strengthen this summer is the forward areas. They have been linked with a handful of names and Stuttgart’s Guirassy, who has been described as 'sensational', has emerged as the latest possible target.

According to Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan are set to battle it out with Borussia Dortmund for the 28-year-old’s signature. The Guinea international spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Stuttgart from Rennes and the move was made permanent last summer.

Guirassy finished last season as the second top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, eight behind golden boot winner and England international Harry Kane. His impressive form has captured the attention of other clubs, with the report stating Dortmund are ‘optimistic’ about signing the striker, but they face stiff competition from elsewhere.

Serhou Guirassy stats for Stuttgart across all competitions in 2023/24 Stat Appearances 30 Goals 30 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,383

Arsenal’s most prolific goalscorer in the Premier League last term was Bukayo Saka with 16 goals, followed by Kai Havertz on 13 and Leandro Trossard on 12. However, the Gunners are yet to find a reliable, consistent number nine as Gabriel Jesus scored just four last term.

Arsenal 'Considered' by Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is expected to leave this summer

One of Europe’s big names that could be on the move this summer is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, as reports in Germany claim he is not expected to extend his deal that expires in 2025. Sky in Germany say Bayern bosses are open to selling the 29-year-old this year in order to recoup a fee, but the player is also willing to stay and see out the end of his contract.

The report goes on to state that Kimmich will only consider a move to a select few clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. However, no movement is expected until the end of Euro 2024, which is currently taking place in Kimmich’s homeland of Germany.

Kimmich started both of his nation’s first two group games, against Scotland and Hungary, at right back. Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening game of the tournament, which was followed up by a narrow 2-0 win over Hungary earlier this week.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.