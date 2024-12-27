Arsenal kept themselves on the fringes of the Premier League title race with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. The title challengers were looking for the final win at the Emirates in 2024, whilst Ipswich were on the lookout for their second North-London scalp of the campaign, having previously won away at Tottenham.

The hosts came into the contest with the unenviable task of replacing the threat of Bukayo Saka after he picked up a serious injury during their 5-1 win over Crystal Palace. This allowed Leandro Trossard to return to the starting XI, with Gabriel Martinelli moving over to the right. The visitors, meanwhile, welcomed outcast Kalvin Phillips back into their line-up as they set up to try to stifle Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Sammie Szmodics nearly gave the Tractor Boys the perfect start after less than 30 seconds but spurned his chance. After sustained domination in the opening 20 minutes, the home side found the breakthrough thanks to a Kai Havertz tap-in following some brilliant work by Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side of the penalty area.

The first half petered out, but the start of the second was a near repeat of what happened 45 minutes earlier, as Szmodics failed to shoot at an open goal after David Raya gave the ball away while standing 30 yards from his net. After that, it was much the same, with Gabriel having the best chance after missing from inside the six-yard box following another corner. There were to be no more goals though, as the home side strolled to a rather uninspiring three points to move up to second.

Team vs. Team - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Ipswich 68 Possession (%) 32 13 Shots 3 5 Shots on Target 0 5 Corners 1 7 Fouls 12 1 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights





Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya: 6/10

Raya nearly played his way into trouble right at the start of the second half when he gave the ball away 30 yards out of goal. Luckily for him, Szmodics didn't see the empty net and failed to capitalise on the error.

RB - Jurrien Timber: 7/10

Timber has done an excellent job filling in on the right in place of Ben White and looked good once again. He will surely slot back onto the left-hand side when White returns, but there may be an argument to keep him on the right.

CB - William Saliba: 7/10

A two vs one job for most of the night for Arsenal's two central defenders against Delap. Both Saliba and Gabriel did their jobs and prevented any genuine threat to their goal.

CB - Gabriel: 7/10

No set-piece heroics from the Brazilian, but a solid defensive display nonetheless.

LB - Myles Lewis-Skelly 8/10

Another start for the promising youngster at full-back as he looks to relive Bukayo Saka's early development in the Gunners first team. Comfortable on the ball and had next to nothing to deal with defensively as Omari Hutchinson offered little threat.

CM - Declan Rice: 7/10

A fairly standard Rice performance, even if it was rather subdued. Swept up play and started attacks as he so often does brilliantly, but much like others around him, he rather went through the motions.

CM - Martin Odegaard: 7/10

Neat and tidy but rarely went into second gear. When he did, you could see the fear in the Ipswich defence and it caused real problems.

CM - Kai Havertz: 7/10

He may have been operating in a deeper role, but the German popped up like a poacher to give Arsenal the lead and gave his 12th goal of the season.

RW - Gabriel Martinelli: 6/10

Moved away from his more comfortable left wing position, Martinelli was again quiet and lacked much in the way of end product.

ST - Gabriel Jesus: 6/10

After five goals in two games, it was no surprise to see Jesus leading the line once again. He had one goal chalked out for offside and was relatively laboured aside from that.

LW - Leandro Trossard: 7/10

Pressure was on the Belgian to replace the goals and assists of Saka, and he did exactly that with a brilliant assist for the opener, putting the ball on a plate for Havertz. In a game lacking inspiration, he was the man who provided the one real moment of quality.

Sub - Mikel Merino: 5/10

Threatened with an effort shortly after coming on but mainly jst continued to help control the tempo of affairs after his introduction.

Sub - Thomas Partey: 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Ipswich Town Player Ratings

GK - Arijanet Muric: 6/10

Ipswich's defence did a relatively good job at keeping Arsenal at an arm's length, so Muric had little to do. Nothing could be done from his end to prevent the Havertz goal. When he was called into action, the Bosnian was reliable.

RB - Ben Johnson: 5/10

Johnson struggled against the threat of Trossard, who was Arsenal's biggest outlet on the night.

CB - Dara O'Shea: 6/10

Taking the armband, O'Shea put in a respectable performance at the back and led the defence throughout.

CB - Luke Woolfenden: 6/10

Marginally better than O'Shea was the central defender Woolfenden, who helped keep Jesus quiet.

CB - Jacob Greaves: 5/10

Of the three Ipswich central defenders, Greaves was the one who looked the most on edge. Understandable given that it was only his second appearance in five games.

LB - Leif Davis: 7/10

Davis was the man behind Ipswich's best chance early on, but was pinned back for the remainder of the game. Marshaled Martinelli reasonably well.

RM - Omari Hutchinson: 4/10

If anyone was going to be a danger on the break for Ipswich, it would be Omari Hutchinson. Given his direct opponent was an out-of-position youngster, he might be frustrated he didn't get the chance to stamp his authority on the game.

CM - Kalvin Phillips: 6/10

Phillips made his first Premier League start since the second of November as Kieran McKenna looked to sure up his midfield. To his credit, you can't fault the Manchester City loanee's effort as he made several clearances to ease the pressure on his team.

CM - Jens Cajuste: 5/10

The Swede was forced into a very similar job to his midfield partner, but was slightly less impressive with his efforts overall.

LM - Sammie Szmodics: 4/10

Szmodics will not want to see his early chance again. At a minimum, he should've made contact with the ball. Got caught in possession deep in his own half multiple times.

ST - Liam Delap: 4/10

Just eight touches in the first half for Delap. That in itself summarises his game as the visitors couldn't get their frontman involved. When he was able to though there was some decent hold-up play.

Sub - Jack Clarke: 5/10

Barely made a dent on the game but did no worse than Szmodics who he replaced.

Sub - Nathan Broadhead: 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Jack Taylor: 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Ali Al-Hamadi: 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Harry Clarke: 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Truth be told, there weren't many standout performers on the night for either side, but the biggest consistent threat came down Arsenal's left. Leandro Trossard is a close runner-up for the award tonight, but instead we have opted for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The teenager kept his place at left-back over the likes of summer signing Riccardo Calafiori and could've easily been exposed by a talented Omari Hutchinson coming up against him. At both ends of the pitch, though, Lewis-Skelly had the better of the battle. He has shown maturity beyond his years and his development absolutely mimics Bukayo Saka. He will just be hoping to continue his current trajectory and reach the same heights as the Gunners' number 7.