Arsenal continue to add new faces to their watchlist as they prepare to bulk up defensive options for the end of this season.

Arsenal’s need for a right back has been magnified by an injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

It has left the Gunners with Benjamin White as their only senior right back option for the rest of this season and underlines the need to dip into the market for more depth in the position.

Who are Arsenal targeting as a new right-back this summer?

Ivan Fresneda - who has a release clause of around £25m as previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT - has been identified as a priority target for the role but he is being scouted by many other Champions League clubs and as a result Arsenal know they need fall-back options.

It is understood two of the players being checked out are from the Bundesliga, with Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and Ridle Baku of Wolsburg on the radar.

Frimpong, 22, is also a target of Manchester United and while there remain reservations of his style being an ideal fit for the current Arsenal set-up there is an awareness internally of also needing players with slightly different traits competing for the same position.

That is one reason Kieran Tierney’s future is not as clear cut as some would make it seem. He is not a replica of Oleksandr Zinchenko yet Arteta is impressed by his technical ability and how he can benefit the side in ways apart from having the leadership and experience of Zinchenko. Main concern for his future is more centred around whether he will be satisfied by a role as back-up.

Baku feels a less obvious target but sources say the 24-year-old German international has been on their radar for a couple of years, and has a versatility and work rate that could make him very adaptable to the team.

Could Arsenal look at any Premier League options?

Arsenal also have an eye on the clubs in danger of being relegated from the Premier League, with Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton in sight if they were indeed to go down.

Arsenal are short on options since Cedric Soares was allowed to move to Fulham in January and, as a result of their lack of defensive options, 18-year-old Reuell Walters was on the substitutes bench against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Gunners have ten games left to clinch the Premier League title but already know they will be playing Champions League football next season and with that in mind there is a need to strengthen throughout the first-team squad.