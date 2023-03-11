Arsenal could “definitely” make another move to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda at the Emirates Stadium this summer, Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side have admired the young talent since the January transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Ivan Fresneda

As per Collings in the Evening Standard, Arsenal are prepared to battle Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus for the services of Fresneda after having seen a £13m move for the defender rejected during the winter transfer window.

The same report says that the 18-year-old has a release clause of £26.5m in his contract, which the La Liga side hope sparks a bidding war as they aim to get close to that fee later this year.

Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners have kept the teenager on their transfer shortlist and that Edu has met with his representatives ahead of a potential swoop in 2023.

And Collings believes that Fresneda plans to talk with his representatives and current club before deciding on their next move.

What has Collings said about Arsenal or Fresneda?

When asked if Arsenal could still make a move for Fresneda this summer, Collings told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, definitely. He was someone who Arsenal and a lot of clubs were very interested in.

“Fresneda’s representatives and people around him were saying he was possibly looking at leaving and could have been tempted to go.

“I think in the end it was decided that for someone who's 18 years old and having that good a season in Spain, it was best just to stay put and see out the season there.

“His plan is to sit down with representatives and Valladolid and they'll decide in the summer where he goes.”

What next for Arsenal and Fresneda?

Despite sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, there is no doubt that Arsenal could do with bolstering their right-back department.

Centre-back Ben White has been tasked with playing in the position for the majority of the campaign, whilst Arteta’s only cover for the Englishman comes in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu following Cedric Soares’ loan move to Fulham in January.

Therefore, the Gunners could have the edge on Fresneda’s other suitors with there being a clear pathway into the first team at the Emirates Stadium, something that his fellow admirers can’t promise.

Judging by Collings’ comments, it looks as though the Spain U19 international is set for crunch talks regarding his future at the conclusion of the campaign, and both Arteta and Edu will be hoping that he sways towards making a move to north London for the beginning of next season.