Highlights David Ornstein says Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior wasn't quite right after being taken off at half-time against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal can be "optimistic" of reaching the Champions League semi-finals despite the 2-2 first leg scoreline on Tuesday, says Ornstein.

The Gunners may have a "better chance" of winning the Premier League title than the Champions League now.

Arsenal have been tipped to beat Bayern Munich in Germany and progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in a match where Jakub Kiwior "wasn't right", according to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Bukayo Saka gave his boyhood club a dream start to their first Champions League quarter-final match for 14 years with an exquisite strike, before former Gunner Serge Gnabry and old enemy Harry Kane overturned the early deficit to give Bayern the lead.

Leonardo Trossard stole an equaliser in a highly controversial ending to the game. Arsenal felt the game should have ended with referee Glenn Nyberg pointing to the spot for a home penalty after Saka was brought down by Manuel Neuer in the dying seconds.

Despite the Gunners’ desperate shouts, the match finished 2-2 which means Mikel Arteta’s side will head to the Allianz Arena next week with a huge task in hand, knowing they have to get the better of their German counterparts if they are to reach the last four.

Arsenal Tipped to Come Through ‘Daunting’ Second Leg

David Ornstein feels Arsenal have what it takes to eliminate the six-time European champions

Only a win will do for Arsenal after Tuesday’s draw, which is not ideal when heading to what has been described as a “daunting and intimidating” fixture. Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast on Tuesday night, David Ornstein has defended Arsenal’s position going into the second leg.

He said: “They were a bit gung-ho at the start, they defended with a very high line, they were a bit rash. There was some indecision with Raya coming out and Gabriel making a bit of a mistake with that equalising goal by Gnabry. [Jakob] Kiwior wasn’t quite right tonight and he was replaced at half-time.

“But fair play to Arsenal. They started well with the Saka goal, they kept themselves in it with Trossard and may have got a penalty in the end. They can go to Germany sort of 0-0 in a way with no away goals. And it is a daunting task, it is intimidating, but they are good enough and they do have the weapons to come through this. I think they’ll be pretty optimistic and so will the Arsenal fans too.

“There’s a great opportunity for them here. I still think the Premier League holds a better chance for them, they’re new to this stage this group and sometimes experience tells at the latter stage of a European competition, but they’re in it and that’s what matters most to them.”

Huge Controversy Over Possible Bayern Penalty

Thomas Tuchel was left fuming over the decision not to award Bayern a spot-kick

Arsenal may have felt hard done by not to get a penalty in the final moments of Tuesday’s tie, but they can count themselves lucky that Bayern were not given the opportunity to go 3-1 up from the spot after a stunning exchange between Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes in the box.

Kane had already converted a penalty in the first half after William Saliba fouled Leroy Sane to gift Bayern the chance to equalise, but they probably should have had a second when Gabriel picked up Raya’s pass in the box, after the referee had blown for a goal kick.

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field,” Tuchel said after the game in a passionate rant. “He told our players that it is a 'kid's mistake' and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final.

“This is a horrible, horrible explanation. He is judging handballs. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake. Whatever. We feel angry because it is a huge decision against us."