Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been backed significantly in the transfer market over the past couple of years as he looks to oversee a Premier League and Champions League triumph.

The Gunners are set for a busy January and summer transfer window as Arteta tries to add some more big signings to his team.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at 10 transfer targets Arsenal have been linked with a move for in 2024.

Arsenal are looking to be contenders in the Premier League and Champions League in the 2023/2024 season as they look to add to the one major trophy won during Mikel Arteta's tenure at the club. Now that the January transfer window has opened, Edu and co will no doubt be already looking at ways of improving this current first-team squad.

The north London side spent big during the 2023 summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber among others. So while they may explore some moves this January, transfer plans will surely also be being drawn up for what they want to do in the following window after that too. Adding all that in mind, here are ten transfer targets who Arsenal are said to be interested in signing in 2024...

Arsenal Transfer Targets in 2024 Name Position Current Club Transfermarkt Value Marc Guehi CB Crystal Palace £33m Jorrel Hato LB Ajax £19m Douglas Luiz CM Aston Villa £52m Aurelien Tchouameni CM Real Madrid £78m Quinten Timber CM Feyenoord £19m Martin Zubimendi CM Real Sociedad £43m Pedro Neto RW Wolves £36m Santiago Gimenez ST Feyenoord £43m Ivan Toney ST Brentford £30m Victor Osimhen ST Napoli £95m Values taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 05/01/24)

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Starting off with Arsenal's interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, fans may be surprised to hear the club could be considering a big-money move for the England international. According to reports from The Sun, the north London side see the centre-back as a part of Mikel Arteta's long-term plans and that an auction involving them, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea could take place in the summer. The Gunners already have a wealth of options at the back, and have a firmly established centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel - both of whom appear to have struck up an impressive relationship together. Given that Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can play in the middle, and Jakub Kiwior is a left-footed option too, it seems surprising Guehi may be a prime target.

However, if Arteta feels adding the young Palace captain may just give them that extra bit of leadership and presence, then you would suggest Arsenal would represent one of the more compelling projects for Guehi to be joining at this time.

Jorrel Hato - Ajax

A player off the famed Ajax production line, Jorrel Hato has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Eredivisie giants in the 2023/2024 season. At just 17-years-old, the Dutch defender has already captained his boyhood club amid a tumultuous few months that even saw Ajax flirt with shock relegation as they struggled down the bottom of the table. Hato however, has been one of the rare shining lights for the team, and The Telegraph have now reported Arsenal are plotting a move for the teenage sensation, and that a summer move is more likely.

Related Who is Jorrel Hato: The Ajax defender linked with a move to Arsenal Arsenal could be set to raid Ajax once more after taking Jurrien Timber off their hands last summer...

Given Arsenal have already negotiated in the summer of 2023 with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber, you would expect negotiations to be somewhat smoother for a potential second deal and the lines of communication to be open. If the Gunners can steal a march on their rivals and lure Hato away, then they could well have their left-back problem sorted for the next decade or so.

Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa

Now onto the man who has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates for well over a year now, Douglas Luiz has appeared to be one of Mikel Arteta's first-choice targets in midfield. The Brazilian was the subject of intense interest from the Gunners in the 2022 summer transfer window, and despite several bids coming in even on deadline day, he stayed put at Aston Villa. Luiz has since made himself even more integral to the Villans under Unai Emery's leadership, and this season has taken his game up a notch, delivering far more of an end product. Now, ESPN have suggested the Villa midfielder remains a target for Arteta and that he could become part of a midfield shuffle at the Emirates as they look to refresh their options in the middle of the park.

Aurelien Tchouameni - Real Madrid

Now arguably one of the most ambitious targets on this list, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, with Football Transfers even going so far as to saying that the north London club have made him their number one target for 2024. A scorer of a phemomenal long-range strike at the World Cup against England in Qatar, Tchouameni's arrival at the Emirates would be one for the ages, and be the kind of impressive statement signing that would send shockwaves around Europe. Declan Rice's signing from West Ham was a major coup given the battle for his signature with Manchester City, but signing Tchouameni from the Champions League's most successful and dominant side? That would be a different story altogether.

Quinten Timber - Feyenoord

Yes, the twin brother of summer signing Jurrien, Quinten Timber has been making waves at Feyenoord this season himself, and looks destined for a big move sometime soon. Given Arsenal signed his brother, you would certainly assume the Gunners might have the edge here in terms of any negotiations and convincing him to join at the Emirates. According to 90min, Mikel Arteta's side are among a host of teams from the Premier League, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, who have been left impressed by his performances at Feyenoord.

Seeing the two Timbers in action for the same team would be something quite special. If Jurrien's initial promise during pre-season and in his first outing in the Premier League was anything to go by, then adding his twin brother to the equation might be one to watch at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad

Another player who has been perennially linked with a move to Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi may not be a natural no.8, but his arrival would allow him to play as the lone holding midfielder and give Mikel Arteta the opportunity to push Declan Rice further forward and do more damage there. The Athletic reported towards the end of 2023 that the Real Sociedad star is a long-term target for Arsenal, and that a move could be more viable in the summer.

Related Arsenal 'seriously interested' in move for Zubimendi who Arteta 'really admires' Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and he's a player that is admired by Mikel Arteta.

The Spain international could operate in Havertz' position if the Gunners boss feels like Zubimendi could give him greater control in games, particularly away from home against the rest of the Premier League's traditional big six. Given Arteta has looked to add a more physical dimension to his midfield, a move for a play-maker like Zubimendi would be more of a throwback to Arsenal's previous roots of silky play in the middle of the park.

Pedro Neto - Wolves

One of the few wingers Arsenal are said to still be monitoring, The Athletic's David Ornstein reported in the summer transfer window of 2022 that the Gunners were considering a move for Pedro Neto, but a price proved to be too prohibitive. More than a year later, it appears the interest in the Portugal star remains according to The Evening Standard, and given his performances for Wolves, you can see why.

Given that Bukayo Saka is the only left-footed ride-sided winger on the books at Arsenal - Nicolas Pepe of course currently out on loan but essentially without a long-term future at the Emirates - the need for Neto is very real. While the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus could operate from the right-hand side, they don't offer the same balance and threat that Saka provides with his ability to cut onto his stronger left foot and get a shot away. Landing a Premier League proven performer in Neto would go someway to easing the goal-scoring burden on Saka and allow Arteta to rest his key man whenever needed.

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord

Now onto Arsenal's list of striker targets, Santiago Gimenez would be the most unproven option they could sign. French publication L'Equipe indicated towards the end of 2023 that the Gunners are keen on the Mexico international as they look to revamp their striking options. Currently plying his trade for Feyenoord, the 22-year-old has been in electrifying form for the Dutch side, scoring 18 goals in just 17 games across all competitions, including a brace in the Champions League. While his stint in the Eredivisie has been successful to say the least - he's got a ratio better than one in two - his previous experience of top-flight football was with Cruz Azul in Mexico.

It would be such a giant ask for Gimenez to come into the Premier League for a team like Arsenal and be expected to hit the ground running and fire the club to glory at a time when they are trying to compete for the biggest prizes on offer. Indeed, a move for the Mexico international would have been the kind of signing Mikel Arteta might have made early on in his tenure, when the club might have felt they needed to take a gamble on a young and exciting player rather than the kind of end product they could probably attract now.

Ivan Toney - Brentford

Ever since Ivan Toney admitted on a podcast that he's a fan of Arsenal and their style of play, the rumour mill and fan excitement has gone into overdrive over seeing the Brentford striker line up in the red and white at the Emirates. The centre-forward has proven himself to be a fine Premier League centre-forward over the last couple of seasons, and it's easy to imagine him fit well in this Arteta team at Arsenal. His aerial ability, and rather underrated passing skills, could help unlock even greater potential from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka out wide.

Related Arsenal links with Ivan Toney 'one that doesn't go away' Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but it could be a difficult deal to pull off.

So far, the only other team that is said to be eyeing up a move, or at least considering it, is Chelsea. However, London World recently claimed that it's been made clear by Toney to his friends that he would much rather prefer a move to Arsenal - a real sign of the times and the upward trajectory and progression of this current Gunners side. If Chelsea do indeed walk away from the race because of that information, then Arsenal may look to test the water with a bid sooner rather than later. It's very much a case of watch this space.

Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Not the only striker to be linked with a move to Arsenal, Victor Osimhen is perhaps the most eye-catching transfer target on this entire list. According to TEAMtalk, the Nigeria international is a wanted man at the Emirates and that the Gunners have set aside significant funds for a blockbuster summer transfer move. The Napoli centre-forward led his team to the Serie A title with a remarkable goal-scoring campaign in the 2022/2023 season, and could be the finishing piece to this Arsenal jigsaw. As well as showcasing his skills in Ligue 1 with Lille and the Serie A with Napoli, Osimhen has also had a taste of Champions League action too, unlike Toney, and that could be a real difference-maker for the Gunners when deciding between the two.

Not only that, but Osimhen is also a few years younger than Toney, albeit would be considerably more expensive as a result. But, if Arsenal can continue to improve and show why they can be considered one of European football's best teams and projects, then Osimhen shouldn't need too much convincing, if any, to join.

All stats via Transfermarkt