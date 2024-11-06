Arsenal suffered a blow earlier this week as it was confirmed that Edu Gaspar would be leaving his role as sporting director at the Emirates Stadium, and The Telegraph have now reported that Jason Ayto is expected to fill the gap.

Edu has played a crucial role behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium, helping turn the Gunners into Premier League title contenders. The former Arsenal midfielder has overseen a squad overhaul, bringing in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino, among others.

Reacting to the news, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Edu, claiming that he's 'very grateful' for all the work he's done for the club...

"Everything happened very quickly. Obviously I loved working with him and really enjoyed being alongside him on this incredible journey. From day one we have been together and I'm very grateful personally for all the work he has done for the club."

According to a report from The Telegraph, Ayto is now set for a 'wider role' at Arsenal and is expected to fill the gap left by Edu. Ayto is currently the assistant sporting director, but he could now be set for a promotion while Josh Kroenke, Tim Lewis, and Richard Garlick decide how to move forward, alongside Arteta who could have a say on who comes in next.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Edu is moving on to take on a new role as a 'global head of football' with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. 39-year-old Ayto, who is highly respected at Arsenal, is now set to take over, even if only in a short-term or temporary role.

The Gunners may want to bring in a high-profile sporting director to work alongside Ayto in the future, but they haven't had much time to source a replacement with the surprise of Edu departing only confirmed earlier this week. The supporters at the Emirates will be hoping the departure of Edu doesn't have a detrimental impact on their season and upcoming transfer windows.