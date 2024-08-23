Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia over a prospective summer move, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing, as the Gunners prepare an official bid for the Spaniard ahead of Aaron Ramsdale’s exit.

In a bid to finally topple Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table this time around, boss Mikel Arteta and his entourage have been careful in the summer transfer window, taking their time over making new signings.

Riccardo Calafiori arrived from Bologna on a deal worth £42 million, while David Raya’s move to north London from Brentford was made permanent earlier in the summer as the Spaniard resumed his role as the club’s first choice between the posts.

Arsenal - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Nygaard Nordsjaelland Free David Raya Brentford £27m Tommy Setford Ajax £800,000 Riccardo Calafiori Bologna £42m

Arsenal ‘Reach Agreement’ with Espanyol’s Garcia

Gunners poised to lodge proposal after Ramsdale’s exit

Behind the aforementioned Raya, Arteta and his entourage have dipped their toes in to scour the market with Ramsdale, 26, linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Englishman is attracted to the allure of playing under Gary O’Neil at Molineux, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, and his current employers have identified Garcia, three years Ramsdale’s junior, as his replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 47-game career, Garcia has conceded 44 goals and kept 18 clean sheets.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the Gunners have an agreement in place with the 23-year-old and are now waiting for Ramsdale to leave before tabling their first offer.

“Arsenal already have an agreement with Joan Garcia to replace Ramsdale if he leaves. The Espanyol goalkeeper, 23, won the Olympics final with Spain this summer, and he has an agreement on a contract with Arsenal. “Now it’s down to a club-to-club agreement, but that’s not going to be a problem from what I’m hearing, so when Ramsdale leaves, they will be ready with an official bid for Garcia, this is the idea.”

Sallent de Llobregat-born Garcia starred for Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics and seems on the brink of making his senior debut under Luis da le Fuente, especially after making 14 outings for Espanyol last term.

Elsewhere, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo revealed that Premier League outfit Liverpool have joined the race for Garcia’s signature, while the report also suggested that La Liga outfit Girona are an interested party.

Gunners Reach Agreement to Sign Mikel Merino

Spaniard set to bolster Mikel Arteta's midfield ranks

Alongside a new glovesman, the north Londoners – amid uncertainty over the future of Thomas Partey – have been looking to strengthen their engine room to play alongside non-negotiable picks: Englishman Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, albeit outside the capital club’s typical age range for new signings, was identified as their primary target, and have now agreed a fee to sign him in this summer transfer window.

Pamplona-born Merino could be the final piece of Arteta’s Premier League hopefuls with him proving his worth to Real Sociedad chiefs with his 45-game campaign last time out – in that time, he plundered eight goals and five assists.

