Arsenal have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to journalist Carlos Monfort.

The Gunners are likely to be busy during the summer transfer window as they aim to go one step further in the Premier League next season. This term, Arsenal fell short in the title race, with Liverpool comfortably finishing in first place with plenty of games to spare.

Liverpool have been acting fast in the market, with a deal for Jeremie Frimpong already finalised, so Arsenal can't afford to be left behind. Mikel Arteta's side undoubtedly need reinforcements if they want to go to the next level after failing to lift a trophy this season.

Arsenal Withdraw From Race to Sign Joan Garcia

Not willing to pay €25m