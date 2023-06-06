Arsenal have Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on their list at the Emirates Stadium this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.The Gunners will look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad as they prepare to balance Premier League and Champions League football next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Joao Cancelo

According to recent reports, Arsenal have held talks over a potential summer move for Cancelo, with the versatile full-back’s future at Manchester City looking increasingly uncertain.The 29-year-old was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich for the second half of the season, but the Bundesliga giants did not trigger their £60m option to buy him outright at the end of the loan.In Spain, Sport has reported that City could be willing to sanction a sale if an interested club pays €40m (£34.6m), hinting that Cancelo’s time with the Sky Blues will end this summer.Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will face stiff competition to sign the £250,000 per-week earner during the transfer window, with Barcelona also interested in the former Juventus man.And the transfer guru also claims that if a deal to secure his exit from the Etihad Stadium drags on, then Barcelona could look to swoop Cancelo from under Arsenal’s nose.

What has Romano said about Cancelo and Arsenal?

Speaking about the interested parties in Cancelo’s signature, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Barcelona, everything is slow because of the financial situation, the Messi priority and the La Liga conversation for Financial Fair Play. “Barcelona can’t sign Cancelo this week, for example. But if this is a slow deal, Barcelona will be there. For sure, Cancelo is on Barcelona and Arsenal’s list.”

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

Cancelo could be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad, as the Gunners look to be competitive in four competitions next season.The 42-cap Portugal international has made 154 appearances at Manchester City, bagging nine goals and registering 22 assists en route to securing three Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and a Community Shield, showing that he could bring a winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium.And the 6 foot star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of full-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for assists (0.32) and top 2% for progressive carries (4.59) and successful take-ons (2.29) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.Therefore, the signing of Cancelo would provide Arteta with an immense option on either side of defence as the Spanish head coach looks to go one better in the race for the Premier League title.