Arsenal could be one of the clubs in the “top four or five” of the Premier League interested in signing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo this summer, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

The full-back is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but could attract Mikel Arteta’s side to his services in the transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Joao Cancelo

Cancelo’s temporary switch to Bayern Munich was completed towards the end of the January transfer window and included the option of a permanent move to Germany for a fee of over £61m.

However, reports from Italy have suggested that the 28-year-old is already frustrated with life at the Bundesliga giants, having been dropped from Julian Nagelsmann’s starting lineup and could be the subject of interest from some of Europe’s heavyweights in the summer.

Bates has already told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Cancelo’s days at the Etihad Stadium are “definitely over”, paving the way for a potential move elsewhere.

And the journalist believes that Arsenal could be one of the clubs looking to lure the right-back away from Manchester.

What has Bates said about Arsenal and Cancelo?

When speaking about Cancelo’s time at Bayern, Bates told GIVEMESPORT: “I've seen reports that Bayern Munich may not pursue him at the end of the loan deal.

“They don't have an agreement obligating them to sign him, and if he's not pulling up any trees at the moment, then I can't see them pushing ahead with that.

“Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with him and there's no doubt that if he was to be sold by Manchester City, then a lot of Premier League clubs in the top four or five would definitely be after him, as would many of the top clubs in Europe.

“I think Real Madrid have been looking at him as well.”

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

Cancelo – who arrived at Manchester City from Juventus for a fee of £60m in the summer of 2019 – would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, especially given the Gunners’ lack of out-and-out options at right-back.

Arteta currently deploys centre-back Ben White on the right side of his defence, with Takehiro Tomiyasu acting as cover following Cedric Soares’ loan move to Fulham.

The 41-cap Portugal international hit the back of the net nine times whilst providing 22 assists in 154 appearances for the Sky Blues, indicating that he can be an exceptionally creative outlet from defence.

Therefore, having already proven himself in the Premier League, Cancelo would only improve Arteta’s side as they look to balance Premier League and Champions League football next season.