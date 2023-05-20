Arsenal have 'room for improvement' over Ben White at right-back with Joao Cancelo 'one of the best', journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

White has played exclusively at full-back for Arsenal this season, initially to accommodate Mikel Arteta's first-choice centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba.

Arsenal transfer news - Joao Cancelo

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City's versatile wing-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, according to The Telegraph.

Bayern do possess the option to buy the player at the end of their current loan deal but are not expected to trigger the £62 million fee, as per Goal.com, to make the deal permanent.

This leaves the future of the 28-year-old, who was previously one of City's most important players, up in the air, as Pep Guardiola's team have only looked stronger in his absence.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal, White and Cancelo?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think if Arsenal were to sign Cancelo, right-back would be the thinking. I still think right-back is an area for Arsenal where there is a little room for improvement. I think Ben White has been exceptional. To be honest, they could quite happily continue with him but he's not a full-back, it's important to remember that.

"I think Cancelo is one of the best of his ilk. Ben White could also then provide cover and competition at centre-back, which we know is his best position. He's a great player to have in the squad. But I can see why Cancelo may be of interest, although I can't actually confirm whether that is the case. I'm not sure if that's just reports at the moment, but it will be interesting to see."

Would Cancelo suit Arsenal?

Able to play on either the right or the left, Cancelo would provide a significant upgrade to Arsenal's attacking play from those positions, although it may require Arteta to tinker with his current system, which often involves one of his full-backs playing narrow and drifting centrally into midfield areas once his team has possession.

This was also the case under Guardiola at City, with Cancelo the one being given license to bomb forward. White does this to some extent at Arsenal, but his role is mostly to support Bukayo Saka and currently has more defensive responsibility than Cancelo would likely enjoy. That being said, the prospect of Cancelo and Saka linking up down Arsenal's right side is mouthwatering.