Arsenal's rumoured interest in signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo 'makes sense on many levels', CBS Sports journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on loan in January and they could make his deal permanent for a fee of £61 million.

Arsenal latest transfer news - Joao Cancelo

Last month, Sport reported that Bayern Munich will not choose to activate the option-to-buy included in Cancelo's agreement at the Allianz Arena, with the player now set to return to Manchester upon the conclusion of his loan.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Steve Bates stated that Arsenal could be one of the Portugal international's potential suitors this summer, stating: “Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with him and there's no doubt that if he was to be sold by Manchester City, then a lot of Premier League clubs in the top four or five would definitely be after him, as would many of the top clubs in Europe. I think Real Madrid have been looking at him as well.”

In his time in Germany, before Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Mainz this weekend, Cancelo has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Joao Cancelo?

CBS Sports journalist Jones thinks that Arsenal being interested in Cancelo 'makes sense' due to several different factors.

Jones told GMS: "The Cancelo situation is going to get interesting as we get to the end of the season as it seems clear Bayern are not going to take up an option to buy him and the rumoured Arsenal interest makes sense on many levels. They are looking for a full-back; he can play either side in that sense. They obviously have Zinchenko playing a very particular role from there, but we know he can do that. Arsenal are also on the lookout for new central midfield options, but Zinchenko actually wants to play there more too.

The successful integration of Jesus and Zinchenko from Man City adds to the intrigue. But we have to factor in what the investment would have to be and whether his personality is also a fit with the team. Both are crucial in terms of Arsenal and their ongoing recruitment strategy so even if they do show genuine interest, there’s a lot to take into consideration."

Would Joao Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

He'd certainly add a lot of distinguishable qualities to the current Arsenal side and his versatility would provide the Gunners with an extra option in both full-back positions.

Since joining Bayern Munich, WhoScored shows that the 28-year-old has been a consistent presence for his loan club in the Bundesliga, earning an average match rating of 7.15/10 for his exploits.

Of course, suppose Arsenal were to approach Manchester City over the possibility of taking Cancelo on board. In that case, the Citizens may hold some resistance toward the idea, seeing as both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have swapped Manchester for north London and have become key players in their title challenge.

Nevertheless, Cancelo would be a great fit for Arsenal if Mikel Arteta could entice him to the Emirates in the summer.