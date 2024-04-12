Highlights Fabrizio Romano says there isn't nothing concrete to the Arsenal and Joao Gomes links after recent rumours.

As well as Arsenal, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also reported to be looking at the Wolves star.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil appears confident that Gomes will stay and that his club don't need to sell players.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are already being linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window, as rumours begin to swirl towards the end of the season. One of those names is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who has also been linked to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Despite the chatter around Gomes to Arsenal, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that there is 'nothing concrete' at the moment. He continues to have a 'number' of high-profile clubs monitoring him amid a flurry of regular media reports surrounding his future.

Nothing Concrete Between Arsenal and Gomes

The rumours continue to swirl, with Man United among the many other clubs linked

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, Romano said: "Another player being linked with Arsenal by some outlets is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Of course it’s normal to see stories like this, and we only recently also saw rumours about Manchester United wanting the Brazil international.

"My understanding remains that there’s still nothing concrete for Gomes at the moment. Every week there’s a new team being linked in the media, almost all of them… he’s being scouted by a number of top clubs as I’ve mentioned before, but nothing has entered into concrete stages yet."

The cynical view of this would be that somebody close to Gomes is feeding this interest to the media. That can raise his value and earn him an improved contract from Wolves, while also drumming up interest in the player and putting him on clubs' radars in a way he might not have been before.

How Joao Gomes compares to Declan Rice in 2023-24 Joao Gomes Declan Rice Appearances 31 43 Goals 2 6 Assists 1 7 Yellow cards 8 5 Red cards 1 0 Minutes played 2,292 3,554

O'Neil Confident About Keeping Him

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is feeling 'very confident' that Gomes will still be a Wolves player come the 2024-25 season. The midfielder loves the club, according to his manager, and is a key part of O'Neil's plans going forward.

O'Neil said this week, per the Express & Star: "He loves it here, I speak to him all the time and he's unbelievably happy," O'Neil said. “I’m very confident Joao Gomes will be here next year. He loves it here and is a big part of what we’re trying to achieve.

“There’s no real fear on my part about losing Joao. I’m really comfortable with the situation and I’m looking forward to working with him next season.”

Of course O'Neil will come out and defend his player, and express his confidence about the situation. That tells other clubs that Gomes - who blew BBC pundit Micah Richards away when he faced England for Brazil last month - is not for sale, in his eyes, and keeps the dressing room a little more stable between now and the end of the season.

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-04-24.