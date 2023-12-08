Highlights Arsenal's pursuit of Joao Palhinha could be difficult in the January transfer window due to competition from other clubs and the high asking price set by Fulham.

A move in the January transfer window now appears unlikely for the Gunners.

Arsenal might have to look for alternative midfield targets, potentially from abroad, as securing big-name players like Palhinha or Douglas Luiz could prove costly in the January window.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT why it could be difficult for the Gunners to get a deal over the line in the January transfer window.

The north London club could be in the market for a new midfielder during the next two transfer windows, especially due to the fitness issues of Thomas Partey. However, the winter window is always a difficult time to secure new additions, so it could be difficult to get the right deal over the line.

Palhinha has undoubtedly been one of Fulham's best players since arriving at the club, and despite being close to departing in the summer transfer window, he's stuck around and enjoyed an impressive season so far. The Portugal international is likely to be targeted by a host of huge clubs in the near future, so Fulham will face a difficult task trying to keep him at the club.

Joao Palhinha attracting plenty of interest

Palhinha was close to leaving Craven Cottage during the summer transfer window, with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich attempting to bring him to Germany. As per ESPN, a move collapsed on deadline day after Fulham failed to secure a replacement. The Telegraph have claimed that Bayern remain interested in signing Palhinha, despite him signing a new deal with Fulham.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Metro), Arsenal appreciate Palhinha and he's a player the club have discussed internally, but there are concerns over his age. The Portuguese midfielder is 28 years old, so investing a hefty amount of money in him wouldn't make a lot of financial sense, as they could struggle to recoup what they pay in the future.

Joao Palhinha vs Fulham squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Tackles per 90 mins 5.3 1st Interceptions per 90 mins 1.8 =3rd Pass success rate 83.5% 9th Overall rating 7.12 1st Stats according to WhoScored

The Evening Standard have confirmed that it isn't just Arsenal from England that are keen on securing the signature of Palhinha, with multiple sides from the Premier League tracking the former Sporting CP midfielder. It's set to be a competitive race for Palhinha, but it could still be difficult to convince Fulham to part ways with the 28-year-old star.

Jacobs has suggested that Palhinha could cost in the region of £70m, which would be out of Arsenal's price range for the January transfer window. The journalist adds that if Bayern were to reignite their interest, Palhinha could be tempted with a move to the Bundesliga having been so close to joining the club previously. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Fulham are well aware that there are multiple clubs interested, and they're not going to sell for £50m/£55m, it's going to be £65m or £70m, from what I'm told. And that puts the player, at least as far as January's concerned, out of Arsenal's price range. The other factor in all of this is even though the player sees the Premier League as the best in the world, he was so close to joining Bayern Munich. So if Bayern are able to come back, then you can still make an argument that they're the favourite because the player had already committed and it ended up being out of his control. So things change in football and Palhinha obviously didn't have any Arsenal interest at the point that he decided to make that move. But I think if Bayern choose to reignite their interest, then they will still be reasonably confident that they can get that deal over the line. But it's just not an easy one because if Fulham are to sell, they want big money."

Mikel Arteta has other midfield targets

In January, it could be difficult for the Gunners to secure some of the bigger names in football, such as Palhinha or Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, whom they have been long-term admirers of. The likes of Fulham and Aston Villa are likely to charge excessive fees to allow their players to depart.

The north London club might have to go abroad to secure reinforcements. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal 'have their eye' on Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old is already a regular for the Belgian side, but he's likely to be a cheaper signing than Palhinha or Luiz. Although he's not the finished product, bringing in a player of high potential could be the better route to go down.