Highlights Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who could cost £60m in the January transfer window.

The Gunners usually target young players, so signing a 28-year-old like Palhinha would be a departure from their recent strategy.

Other clubs, such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich, are also interested in Palhinha, which could drive up his price, while the Gunners also have other midfield targets.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of the Gunners paying £60m for the Portuguese international, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The north London club could be considering adding another body in the middle of the park when the January transfer window opens, but Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team will have to ensure they get value for money with any new addition. Arsenal are in a battle to win the Premier League title and Palhinha would undoubtedly help their cause, but they won't want to be paying over the odds.

Over the last few years, the Gunners have predominantly targeted young, up-and-coming players in their recruitment, so signing a 28-year-old would go against their recent strategy. Palhinha is also likely to attract interest from other clubs, which could drive his price up when the winter window opens for business in a few days.

Palhinha attracting interest from the Premier League

As we head towards the January transfer window, Fulham supporters will be sweating over the future of one of their key stars. The former Sporting CP midfielder has been a revelation since arriving at Craven Cottage, and he's attracting interest from other clubs. Palhinha was also close to departing in the summer but Fulham managed to keep him at the club. Whether they can continue to keep hold of him remains to be seen.

Earlier this year, German side Bayern Munich agreed a deal worth around £55m for Palhinha, but the move fell through in the final days of the transfer window. With the January window just a few days away, Fulham could see further offers arrive on the table in the coming days, with a host of clubs considering a move.

Joao Palhinha 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Fulham squad Metric Output Squad ranking Overall Rating 7.08 1st Interceptions per game 1.6 =2nd Tackles per game 5.1 1st Clearances per game 1.6 7th Pass success rate (%) 83.8% 11th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 27/12/23

It's understood that Arsenal are one of the sides who are monitoring the progress of Palhinha ahead of the winter transfer window with Arteta keen to add a new midfielder to his ranks. BILD journalist Christian Falk has also claimed that Liverpool have concrete interest in Palhinha, with Bayern also remaining interested in acquiring his services.

Related Arsenal are 'drawing up reports' on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder as we head towards the January transfer window, with Everton's Amadou Onana being scouted.

Dean Jones - Arsenal signing Palhinha will be 'staggering'

Jones has suggested that a lot of the narrative around Palhinha has been fiction and the chances of multiple clubs being keen on securing his signature is unlikely. The likes of Arsenal paying £60m for the Portugal midfielder in the middle of the season seems unlikely at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"A lot of the narrative around Palhinha has been fiction as far as I’m concerned. It’s been played out publicly like there are three, four, maybe even five teams looking to sign him in January but the reality is that the chance of that many clubs being able to sign a £60m midfielder halfway through the season is slim. I think there have been some intermediaries at work possibly, trying to work up interest. Don’t get me wrong, he’s an outstanding footballer and Fulham can’t keep hold of him forever. But I’ll be staggered if Arsenal or Chelsea or Liverpool step up with big money. Manchester United were linked but again there is no sign of them spending this sort of money yet. You could argue that Man City might be one that could afford it and possibly need him - but so far I’ve not heard much about their interest."

Arteta has other midfield targets

The Athletic have recently claimed that the top priority for the Gunners in January is their defence, but they will possibly consider bringing in an additional midfielder. The report discusses potential targets to reinforce their back line, but the north London club also have their eye on midfield signings.

Douglas Luiz is a long-term target, but it's not expected that Arsenal make a move in January after the Brazilian recently signed a new contract. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is in a similar situation and he may be reluctant to leave in the middle of the season due to his commitment to the Spanish club.