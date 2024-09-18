Arsenal have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, who are also long-term admirers, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners welcomed four new faces to the Emirates this summer and significantly improved squad depth with the arrivals of Neto, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and Raheem Sterling, while David Raya also joined permanently.

The north London giants’ summer spending saw them splash out just under £100m on new signings, while they opted against bringing in a world-class forward to Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of the new season.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams were linked, but eventually, the Gunners chose to bring in a low-cost option in Sterling, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

A relatively quiet summer at the Emirates could pave the way for big-money signings in attack next summer, with Bayern’s Musiala now on the radar for the Gunners, who narrowly missed out on the Premier League crown last season.

Gunners ‘Keeping Close Tabs’ on Musiala

Has less than 24 months on his Bayern deal

According to the report, multiple Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for Musiala next summer, once he enters the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants are confident of retaining the versatile attacker beyond 2026 and are reportedly ‘working hard’ to tie him down to a new deal, hoping to pair Musiala with his Germany teammate Florian Wirtz.

With a breakthrough in contract talks yet to come, Musiala has been attracting interest from several clubs in England, including Arsenal, who could utilise the forward in multiple positions across the frontline.

The 21-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £120m by his club, has mostly played as an attacking midfielder at Bayern but could also be used on the flanks of the attack.

Since breaking into the first team in 2020, Musiala, who has been labelled as 'the (Lionel) Messi of the future', has made 168 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, scoring 45 goals and registering 34 assists.

Jamal Musiala Bayern Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 10 6 Champions League 11 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

His 2024/25 campaign started just as positively – the versatile attacker has already contributed five goals in five appearances, including two in Bayern’s 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Odegaard’s Injury ‘Concerning’

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's injury remains a major concern, according to journalist David Ornstein, who revealed that the Gunners are still uncertain about the full extent of the damage revealed by his recent ankle scan.

The 25-year-old Norway midfielder is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury on international duty in a Nations League clash with Austria.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein revealed that Odegaard’s injury may be a ‘significant’ one for the Gunners’ skipper, who was ‘never going to make’ Mikel Arteta’s squad for the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino’s absences led Arteta to opt for a new-look midfield in the 1-0 victory, with Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Kai Havertz forming the trio.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.