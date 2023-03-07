Jorginho caught Gabriel Jesus midway through his driving lesson and he couldn't stop laughing.

Gabriel Jesus has been superb for Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian signed for the Gunners in a £45 million deal from Manchester City last summer.

He immediately became a starter and played a pivotal role in Arsenal's blistering start to the season.

Unfortunately for Jesus, he has been out of action for the past few months through injury.

The Brazilian suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and is yet to make an appearance in 2023.

During his injury layoff, Jesus has taken the opportunity to learn how to drive and has been taking some lessons in the past few weeks.

Unfortunately for him, his Arsenal teammate, Jorginho, caught him midway through a driving lesson on Tuesday afternoon.

Jorginho found the whole thing hilarious and had to take a video of the moment. He has posted the footage on his Instagram page and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Jorginho catches Gabriel Jesus midway through his driving lesson

Jorginho got Jesus to wind his window down and asked him: "Hi. What are you doing?"

The Italian then burst out laughing.

"Practicing, my friend", Jesus replied.

The video ends with Jorginho wishing his teammate good luck and continuing to laugh hysterically.

Poor Jesus. He looked so embarrassed while Jorginho found the whole thing hilarious.

When will Gabriel Jesus return to action?

Arsenal have performed well in Jesus' absence but they will no doubt be keen for their star striker to return as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the 25-year-old's fitness at the end of last week.

"He's not very close but he's not far at all," Arteta said, per the Daily Mail.

"He's feeling better every day and the doctors are confident with the way the injury is evolving. We are in a good place with him, I think.

Arteta added: 'His mentality is incredible and the team has done a really good job with him to put him in the position he's in today."

Jesus was spotted taking part in the warm down after Arsenal's dramatic comeback against Bournemouth on Saturday.

While it is currently unclear when he will return to the pitch, the fact he took part in the warm down will be encouraging for Arsenal fans.

His return will be a big boost as the north London side look to win their first Premier League title since 2004.