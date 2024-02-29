Highlights Arsenal midfielder Jorginho to enter contract talks, with a one-year deal with an option of a further year on the table.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will be out of contract at the end of the season, but reports have suggested that the Gunners are set to enter negotiations to tie him down to a new deal.

The Italy international, who is earning £110k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, will be leaving the club in the summer as it stands. The former Chelsea midfielder has played a key part under Mikel Arteta this season, even if he's not a guaranteed starter, so it would make sense for the north London club to extend his stay.

Arsenal to open talks with Jorginho

The Gunners to offer one-year deal with an option

According to journalist Mark Mann-Bryans, Arsenal are set to open contract negotiations with Jorginho after an impressive run of form for the Gunners. The 32-year-old's current deal expires in the summer and they will now open talks with a one-year contract offered, with an option of an additional year.

Jorginho is far from the first name on the team sheet for Arteta, but his experience and steadiness in midfield has been crucial for Arsenal this campaign. If the former Napoli man was to depart, the Gunners would have to dip into their pockets to replace him, so it would make financial sense to keep him in the squad ahead of next season.

Jorginho - Arsenal Premier League stats - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 (10) 14th Assists 1 =12th Pass Success Rate 91% 6th Tackles Per Game 1 =10th Passes Per Game 33.3 10th Match rating 6.32 19th Correct as of 29/02/2024

It will be interesting to see whether Jorginho is hoping to remain at the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season. Although Arteta will be hoping to keep him around, he's only started six Premier League games this term, which could be a concern for the Italian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have secured 2.44 points per game on average with Jorginho in the side in the Premier League, the highest in the squad of those to have played more than 15 games.

Jorginho's agent speaks out on his future

A return to Italy shouldn't be ruled out

Interestingly, Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has been discussing the 32-year-old's future, suggesting that a return to Italy shouldn't be ruled out...

"He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well, but also Juve who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli. I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that.”

If Jorginho receives an offer on the table ahead of the summer from a side in his home country, then it might be tempting for him to return. However, clubs in Europe will have been able to approach Jorginho from January with his contract expiring, and there has been no departure agreed so far.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref