Highlights Jorginho's departure from Chelsea to local rivals Arsenal for £12m surprised many but he has been a useful addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

However, the Italy international has struggled to hold down a first-team role and seems likely to leave the club sooner rather than later.

Fenerbahce and PSG have emerged as potential next destinations for Jorginho.

The January transfer window in 2023 is remembered mostly for the extravagant spending spree that Todd Boehly’s Chelsea side went on, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk for extortionate fees.

The departure of Jorginho caught many by surprise, especially with it being to local rivals Arsenal for the small price of around £12m. It was less than two years prior that the Italian was named UEFA Player of the Year for 2021, having won the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championships with Italy.

In his short time at the Emirates Stadium over the final half of the 2022/23 season, Jorginho made a strong contribution to the Gunners as they eventually fell short of the Premier League title to Manchester City. Now, less than a year later, the Italian has reportedly made it clear he wants to leave the club, with manager Mikel Arteta not finding room for him in the starting eleven.

With the summer window now being closed, the midfielder will remain with the Gunners until January at the very earliest, and should a move occur, let’s look at five potential options the Italian may have.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Fenerbahce

Upon learning of his desire to leave Arsenal, it was reported that Turkish side Fenerbahce were quick to enquire about the possibility of a move before the end of the window. Of course, with the window now shut the move was never that advanced, but the Super Lig side will likely return for Jorginho in the upcoming winter window.

Having recently signed another Premier League midfielder in Manchester United’s Fred, Fenerbahce are still looking to bolster their options as they look to continue a strong start to the 2023/24 season. While it is currently unknown whether Arsenal will demand a fee for the 31-year-old, it is believed he is earning around £110k-per-week in north London.

With Fenerbahce’s current highest earner being new-signing Fred, with a reported £87k-per-week contract, it wouldn’t appear too difficult for the Turkish side to negotiate a reasonable fee with Jorginho, should he support the move.

Lazio

A move back to Italy has also been on the cards for the midfielder, and if that was the case then the most likely suitors would be Lazio. The Serie A side are managed by Maurizio Sarri, who shares a positive relationship with Jorginho having previously worked together at both Napoli and Chelsea over the years.

Lazio, who are competing in this year's Champions League, have plenty of former Premier League stars themselves, namely Pedro and Felipe Anderson. The move wouldn’t be out of their budget either, with the current highest earner being Ciro Immobile on more than £120k-per-week.

At 31 years of age, Jorginho is certainly capable of earning at least one more big move before the end of his career, and a move to an exciting side with potential like Lazio could be the perfect fit while offering a sense of familiarity with those he could be alongside.

Juventus

Similarly to the Lazio move, Juventus could provide Jorginho with a move where he remains at an elite level while being a slightly newer experience than it might be for him at Lazio. Massimiliano Allegri’s side are currently left with a decision to make on the future of their midfield, following the controversy surrounding Paul Pogba.

With the Frenchman’s Juve career in doubt, a new signing could be their solution to what has so far been a nightmare return for Pogba. The financial side of the deal certainly wouldn’t be a problem for the Italian side, who have plenty of earners exceeding that of Jorginho’s wages.

His reliability is also a huge factor to any side interested, rarely missing games due to injury. With current midfield options in Adrien Rabiot joining Pogba in Juve’s list of frequently unavailable players, an experienced incoming with a consistent record could be crucial to the Old Lady as they look to return to European competition for next season.

Paris Saint-Germain

An end to his time in England could offer Jorginho the opportunity to finally secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have been rumoured numerous times over the years to be interested in signing the Italian, both before and after his initial move to Chelsea went through.

With Luis Enrique’s reign having only recently started, it is clear that PSG’s main goal is to finally win the Champions League, with recent managers like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino parting ways with the club despite having succeeded domestically in both league and cup competition.

Read More: The best XI not involved in the Champions League this season

Over the summer we saw some huge names leave the French side, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos. Having allowed the departure of some extremely experienced players, it would be unsurprising to see future incomings of other players who have achieved the success PSG aim to achieve in Europe, like Jorginho.

Following the recent departure of club-legend Marco Verratti to Qatari side Al Arabi, the PSG midfield is a very youthful one, and signing Jorginho could be a very cost-effective solution.

Manchester City

While it may be surprising for Manchester City to make a move for Jorginho, it certainly cannot be ruled out. Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of the Italian and his side have been linked with him over the years on more than one occasion. Despite adding a number of reinforcements in their midfield department over the summer in Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, the Spanish coach has never been one to shy away from having as strong depth as possible.

Whether or not Arsenal would be happy to allow their midfielder to sign for a league rival, especially Manchester City would be another debate, but with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire following the end of the current season, a free transfer could be a real possibility. With Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva being reportedly targeted by the free-spending Saudi Arabian division ahead of next summer, a move for a long-term target and Premier League-proven player would seem to be a no-brainer.