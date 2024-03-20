Highlights Arsenal's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee faces a setback as AC Milan show serious interest in the Bologna striker.

Zirkzee's impressive stats suggest he could be a valuable asset, with both Arsenal and Milan eyeing him.

The Dutch striker sees a move to England as a future possibility, but regular game time might be a concern at Arsenal.

Arsenal have considered a move to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but AC Milan are now set to step up their pursuit in what is considered a blow for the Gunners, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Mikel Arteta could be in the market for a new centre-forward when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year. His current options in the striker position have shown signs of inconsistency this season, especially when it comes to finding the back of the net. Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Eddie Nketiah have all been utilised through the middle at times this term, with varying degrees of success.

Zirkzee could be a smart long-term option for the north London outfit, but a move to AC Milan could be a good step up in a league where he's comfortable.

Arsenal Dealt Blow in Zirkzee Pursuit

The Gunners have scouted Zirkzee

AC Milan are now set to step up their interest and make a move for Bologna striker Zirkzee, according to GMS sources. It's considered a blow to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, who both view him as an attainable target for the upcoming transfer window after scouting him this season. The Dutch international is in impressive form for the Serie A outfit, who have a strong chance of finishing in the Champions League places.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Jesus this season Joshua Zirkzee Gabriel Jesus Goals 0.40 0.31 Assists 0.12 0.24 Shots 2.87 3.31 Shots on target 1.04 1.34 xG (expected goals) 0.33 0.42 Correct as of 20/03/2024

Zirkzee is believed to fancy the opportunity of playing in England's top flight one day, but there's no guarantee that Arsenal would be able to offer him regular game time at this stage. Although the Bologna forward is enjoying an impressive campaign, at the age of 22, he might be considered more of an option for the future for the Gunners rather than an instant starter if he was to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Related Joshua Zirkzee could be good fit 'somewhere like Arsenal' Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, and they could be ahead of other clubs in the race for Joshua Zirkzee.

AC Milan are Serious About Zirkzee

They could make a move in the summer

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Milan are tracking the Dutch striker and are now serious about making a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. Olivier Giroud's future is in doubt with the experienced attacker's contract expiring at the end of the campaign, and the Italian outfit are looking at Zirkzee as a potential replacement.

Reports have suggested that Bologna could be looking to receive in the region of £50m to allow him to depart, and Milan would be a good step up for him with a realistic chance of playing regularly. Juventus are also interested in the Schiedam-born striker, and it's clear that the Italian top flight is a league where he's beginning to flourish.

All stats courtesy of FBref