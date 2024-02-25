Highlights Arsenal could be targeting Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee as a top centre-forward option to boost their scoring capabilities in the Premier League title race.

Zirkzee's stats per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Jesus show a potential goal-scoring prowess, making him a promising young talent sought after by top clubs.

While Manchester United also showed interest in Zirkzee, Arsenal might be a more viable option for the young striker to ensure consistent playing time and growth in the Premier League.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new centre-forward when the summer transfer window opens later this year, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Gunners could be leading the race for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has used a host of different players in the striker position so far this season, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz all utilised. The north London club are enjoying an impressive season in the Premier League, but Arteta might be hoping for a top-level centre-forward as they look to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the title.

Jesus and Nketiah are Arsenal's two natural strikers in the squad, but neither are consistent goalscorers. Although the Gunners are finding ways to score throughout their whole squad, signing a top centre-forward could take their team to the next level.

Zirkzee a target for Arsenal

During the January transfer window, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal had discussed the possibility of making a move for Bologna striker Zirkzee, but a move was more likely in the summer with the Serie A side unwilling to offload him in the middle of the season. The Telegraph have reported that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the former Bayern Munich man, who has been described as an 'insane athlete'.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Jesus this season Joshua Zirkzee Gabriel Jesus Goals 0.40 0.33 Assists 0.13 0.25 Shots 2.92 3.38 Shots on target 1.12 1.32 xG (expected goals) 0.33 0.44 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/02/2024

Bologna are reportedly holding out for a fee of £50m if they are to allow the 22-year-old to depart, while Bayern also have the option to buy the young striker back. Whether Zirkzee is ready to make the step up to a Premier League side who are competing in the Champions League and pushing for the title remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he's a bright young talent who is destined to go on to bigger and better things.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in the winter window that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur were all 'ones to watch' in the race to sign Zirkzee. The respected reporter explains that the Red Devils made a formative approach in January, while Arsenal and Spurs were yet to make a move. A summer transfer is more likely, so it could be a competitive battle to secure his signature.

Dean Jones - Arsenal a possibility for Zirkzee

Jones has suggested that joining a club like Arsenal is likely to be more of a possibility than Manchester United, as he might not play regularly at Old Trafford. The journalist adds that there is a good chance that the Dutch striker will land in the Premier League soon enough. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I do think Zirkzee can become a potential target for the Premier League, and it wouldn't surprise me to be honest to see him land. He's made a really good switch this season, and it's helping him fulfil his potential. That was really important to him because there was definitely a danger of him going down the wrong path, in terms of fulfilling what he's capable of. He's really going to have to consider which Premier League club he would choose because he doesn't want to be stuck on the bench at this stage. You've got to choose a club where you're going to be playing regularly. I would question whether that's going to be plausible for him at Old Trafford, and it might be that he looks for a club that are going deep in three or four competitions, but also, with the potential to mix up the frontline. Somewhere like Arsenal, we've seen that that's probably more of a possibility than somewhere like Manchester United."

Ivan Toney an alternative option

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, but it will come down to how much the Bees are going to demand. Thomas Frank has conceded that Toney is likely to head through the exit door when the summer market opens.

Toney is a proven Premier League option who is likely to take less time to adapt than a player like Zirkzee. However, at the age of 27, Toney is in his prime years, while Zirkzee has plenty of time to grow and develop.