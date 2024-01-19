Highlights Arsenal's search for a striker continues, with Joshua Zirkzee being one of the potential targets in their sights. However, a move for him is more likely to happen in the summer rather than the current transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled to score goals this season, highlighting the need for a top-level striker to improve their chances of competing for the Premier League title.

The club's financial limitations may prevent them from making any significant moves in the transfer market, with bids for the likes of Borja Mayoral being deemed out of reach at this time.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why a summer transfer could be more likely for the young forward.

Arsenal's urgency for an additional forward has heightened in the past few weeks, amplified by persistent goal-scoring issues and another knee injury endured by striker Gabriel Jesus. Additionally, there is uncertainty surrounding Eddie Nketiah's future at the north London club, adding to the need for reinforcements in the forward positions. If the Gunners want to mount a serious charge for the Premier League title, a top-level striker could be what they need to get over the line.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a host of different centre-forwards over the last few months, but it's been a quiet start to the window for Arsenal. The January market is never easy, so we could see the Gunners wait until the summer to reinforce certain areas of their squad.

Mikel Arteta needs a striker

Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal's two main options in the centre-forward position, while Kai Havertz has also featured in this role at times in his career and with the north London outfit. However, Arteta's charges have struggled in front of goal this campaign, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would like to enter the market to sign a striker in January, but it won't be easy.

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners were hoping to secure the signature of a 20/25-goal-a-season striker in the winter, but as previously mentioned, it's never easy to find suitable targets in January. As per the Telegraph, one player Arsenal are keeping a close eye on is Bologna's Zirkzee, who is in impressive form in Serie A this season. The Dutch forward, described as 'Ibrahimovic-esque' by David Ornstein, stands at 6ft 4in and would offer the Gunners something different in attack.

Joshua Zirkzee vs Bologna squad - 2023/2024 Serie A season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (1) 2nd Assists 2 =1st Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.03 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 17/01/2024

Bologna will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of Zirkzee until at least the end of the season, considering they only signed him at the beginning of the previous campaign. The Gunners might have to wait to press ahead with a move for the young forward, but it appears he's one of many targets for Arteta and his recruitment team.

Dean Jones - Summer more likely for Zirkzee

Jones has suggested that a move for Zirkzee is more likely to come in the summer transfer window than the winter, and he reiterates that the club feel it's going to be a quiet couple of weeks in terms of incoming. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yes, it actually is more one for the summer. It's going to be difficult to do now. And even if they raised the funds this month, I don't think that's the player that they would go for. In terms of a long-term signing, I do think Zirkzee has been spoken about. But I find it very difficult to believe that could be done now. I've heard that this would be one more for the summer if it was to happen at all. It's really, really difficult to read Arsenal's situation right now. Because genuinely the word out of the club is don't expect much from us. There will only be deals done if they have incredible value to them. Zirkzee doesn't really sound to me like a player that holds incredible value."

Borja Mayoral deal is 'out of reach'

Another centre-forward option the Gunners have been linked with of late is Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, with a report even suggesting that Arsenal had made a £22m offer to secure his signature. However, nothing has materialised since, with the report claiming that the Spanish outfit are looking for around £39m to allow him to part ways.

Journalist Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that even a bid of £22m is out of reach for Arsenal at the moment with the club having little wiggle room in the transfer market. The respected reporter confirms that links to Mayoral are being 'shot down from every angle'.