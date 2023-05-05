Arsenal should make an offer for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol at the Emirates Stadium this summer, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will look to boost the Gunners’ options in preparation for their campaign in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Josko Gvardiol

Though there are no suggestions that Arsenal are in the race to sign Gvardiol at the time of writing, the centre-back has sporadically been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months.

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool no longer identify the defender as a top target for the summer transfer window.

This is because they believe his £80m price tag is unrealistic.

Meanwhile, The Times has revealed that Gvardiol has a £97m release clause in his contract with Leipzig that becomes active in the summer of 2024, amid suggested interest from Chelsea in the Balkan star.

Arsenal could look for a replacement to Rob Holding, whose performances haven’t been up to the level required in a Premier League title race, as journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

And Brown thinks Gvardiol would be “perfect” for the Gunners and has questioned why the north London outfit couldn’t test the waters with an offer.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Gvardiol?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “They should go and get Gvardiol. I think he'd be perfect. Whether he'd go there, we don't know. But Arsenal are going to be a Champions League team.

“They might win the league this season and will be an attractive club. Why not make an offer?”

Imagine Gvardiol and Saliba at Arsenal

After making a name for himself with Leipzig in Germany, Gvardiol announced himself on the world stage, with his impressive performances for Croatia helping guide the 2018 runners-up to a third-placed medal in Qatar last winter.

The 21-year-old made a total of 1.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game in the Middle East according to WhoScored, contributing enormously to the Vatreni's success.

Arsenal have enjoyed a centre-back breakthrough of their own this term, with William Sailba finally making a name for himself at the Emirates after having spent the last three seasons on loan at former club Saint-Etienne.

The eight-cap France international had become a stalwart at the heart of the Gunners' defence, having helped keep 12 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season, before injury derailed his and the north London outfit's campaign.

Having seen the impact Saliba’s has had on his side's bid for a first Premier League title since 2004, Arteta may feel that another centre-back is required at the Emirates.

And given their Champions League status, there’s no reason why they couldn’t test the waters with a bid for the in-demand Gvardiol this summer, who could form a fantastic partnership with Saliba in the Gunners' backline.