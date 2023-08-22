Arsenal could lose Gabriel Magalhaes before the summer window shuts because of one developing factor, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gabriel has enjoyed a stellar 12 months in an Arsenal shirt, but there are growing fears the Gunners might be about to lose him.

Arsenal transfer news - Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

While the performances might not have been pretty at times, they have yielded results for Arsenal so far this season, with the Gunners one of only three sides to have taken six points from six.

Their latest win being a gutsy 1-0 showing away to Crystal Palace, where the north Londoners spent the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men.

However, much to the surprise of the Arsenal faithful before the Crystal Palace fixture, usual stalwart at the back Gabriel had been dropped from the starting-11 for the second consecutive match.

When quizzed on Gabriel's absence from the line-up, Arteta claimed it was the 'best thing' that would help Arsenal get three points (via The Metro).

It comes amid rumours the Brazil international could be snatched away from the Emirates Stadium, with Real Madrid just one of a number of sides showing an interest.

That's according to The Daily Mail, who believe Gabriel is being lined up as a potential Eder Militao replacement, after the Real Madrid defender suffered a long-term knee injury last week.

And now, with speculation around an exit starting to pick up, there are suggestions Gabriel could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Gabriel Magalhaes and Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones suggested interest in Gabriel was rife, but admitted a sale was unlikely at this stage.

On the current state of play, Taylor said: “At the start of this window I was asked if there could be a surprise exit and I outlined Gabriel as that man - and here we are now right at the home straight, ready for the window to close soon, and he’s being linked with a move.

“I said back then that it wasn’t likely but it might be one that crops up if there is to be a surprise. Paris Saint-Germain did have their eye on him for a while and that’s part of the reason why I held that opinion, but now most of the noise is around a move to Saudi Arabia.

“At the moment I think Arsenal are too low on options at the back to even consider a sale of someone like Gabriel but when the Saudi Pro League comes knocking you just never know what can happen, even if you don’t want it to.

“They haven’t focused too heavily on defensive signings to this point but it seems that is becoming a bit of a trend now and after being left out twice in two games you begin to wonder where his head is at. Losing him would be a bad idea, he’s a very difficult player to replace this late in the window, so Arsenal won’t welcome any bids at this stage.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

It could be a busy couple of weeks for Arsenal, as Arteta and Co. look to finalise their squad ahead of next month's deadline.

One man who is dominating the headlines is Folarin Balogun, with the dynamic striker attracting interest from across the continent.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that Chelsea are considering a move for the USMNT international, while both Fulham and Monaco are also in the race.

And reports from earlier in the window suggested a fee of £40 million could be enough to tempt Arsenal's hand into a sale.