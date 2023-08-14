Arsenal are now expecting to sell Folarin Balogun this summer, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti providing an update to GIVEMESPORT about when a deal might be completed.

Balogun enjoyed a stellar campaign in Ligue 1 last season, but it appears the striker will not be a part of Mikel Arteta's squad beyond the September 1st deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

It's been a wild couple of months for Balogun, whose career has seemingly done a complete 180-degree turn.

It started when Balogun switched national allegiances from England to the United States, where the talented attacker was born.

And now, with the season having already kicked off, it looks as if he could be about to leave a club he's been at since 2008, with an Arsenal exit looming large.

The ex-Middlesbrough loanee informed Arsenal earlier in the transfer window that he has no intentions on accepting another loan proposal, following his most recent stint with French club Stade de Reims.

The US-born star netted an impressive 22 goals in 39 appearances for Reims, but it looks as if that hasn't been enough to carve out a spot in Arteta's squad.

In the absence of star striker Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah was given the nod for Arsenal's opening game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and made an immediate impression by netting the Gunners' opening goal.

Balogun wasn't available for selection due to a minor foot injury, but it's expected his time with the north Londoners is coming towards an end anyway.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about Balogun's next step, Italian journalist Galetti admitted the curtain was likely to fall on his Arsenal career, with the reliable reporter providing a key update about his next destination.

On the 22-year-old striker, Galetti revealed: "Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.

"New developments are for sure expected in the next few days and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he's not in Arteta's plans.

"There is a high chance that with little game time, his value may decrease in the next month and that's why Arsenal don't want to miss out on a potentially important sale."

What's next for Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

As Galetti alluded to, interest in Balogun has been rife, with Premier League clubs testing Arsenal's resolve.

It was reported by The Independent last week that David Moyes is keen to bring the forward to West Ham United in order to bolster their Premier League and Europa League chances.

It's suggested by the report that a package of £40 million could be enough to tempt Arsenal into selling Balogun, who is under a contract worth £30,000 per week until 2025.

However, clubs across the continent are also exploring a potential deal, with reports circulating that Ligue 1 side Monaco have already seen a bid rejected.

Despite Arsenal's openness to selling Balogun, the £30 million bid from the 2016/17 Champions League semi-finalists falls someway short of the Gunners' valuation.