Arsenal could find their Bukayo Saka understudy in Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Pedro Neto, though journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT of a key development that may stop a deal from coming to fruition.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could look to strengthen his front line as he looks to better his side’s position by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal transfer news – Pedro Neto

Back in April, The Sun claimed that Arsenal – and Arteta in particular – were poised to revive their interest in Neto, who has been hailed as a 'superstar player' by Jamie Carragher, ahead of their Champions League return.

Just last summer, Arsenal were hesitant to meet Wolves’ £50m valuation for Neto, despite their need of a new right-winger, per The Guardian.

Understandably, their starlet Saka will be the first choice on the right flank as the Gunners make their long-awaited return to Europe’s most prestigious competition.

However, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were still looking to bolster their right sided attacking area before the window slams firmly shut on September 1.

Neto, who has four years left on his £50,000 per week Molineux contract, has played 112 games for his current Premier League employers, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in that sequence.

Now, Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Arsenal's interest in Wolves' talisman.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Arsenal and Pedro Neto?

Jacobs has insisted that Arsenal’s interest in the promising wide man is purely historical, and that Arsenal aren’t currently gunning for his signature.

Instead, the journalist claimed that Arteta’s plan will be laser-focused on strengthening his current roster by building chemistry, while also plugging the gap left by Jurrien Timber’s unforeseen injury.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The Arsenal interest has been there historically. But at this stage for Arsenal, it’s more about stabilising and building chemistry with what they’ve got and now scrambling unexpectedly because of that injury to Jurrien Timber and finalising outgoings between now and when the window closes.

“So, at this stage, I’m not aware of anything advancing between Arsenal and Pedro Neto, but it is true that historical interest has been there.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal look to be in a relatively comfortable position given how well they’ve fared in the transfer window as they’ve strengthened in a number of areas with the buys of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Timber.

The capital club, alongside their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, have been credited with an interest in Manchester City wantaway defender Aymeric Laporte, who has two years left on his current deal.

However, the Express report that City have accepted a bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr since he has fallen down the pecking order at the recent treble-winners.

An alternative to the Premier League proven Laporte could be Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who The Mirror report that Arsenal are long-term admirers of.

The Evening Standard does report, however, that Arsenal - and any would-be buyers - will have to shell out at least £50m for the Englishman’s signature, which seems a stretch given the north Londoners have already spent £197.4m, per Transfermarkt, this summer.

With the transfer window’s days numbered, it’s set to be an interesting final sprint for Arteta and Edu as they look to iron out the issues formed by Timber’s injury.