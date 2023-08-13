Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati, who would suit the club's style, but a major obstacle is the high fee Barcelona would demand for him.

Mikel Arteta wants to add another attacking option to the Arsenal squad before the transfer deadline.

While Arsenal remains in the market for new signings, there are also potential departures from the club, with players like Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney, and Marquinhos linked with moves away.

Arsenal target Ansu Fati would suit the club 'stylistically', but one major obstacle stands in the way of the Gunners being able to sign him, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be chasing another attacking addition before next month's transfer deadline, as the Arsenal boss gears up for another demanding campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Ansu Fati

While the majority of their major business was completed weeks in advance, there still remain gaps in the Arsenal squad which Arteta is looking to plug.

One of those being another forward option, with the Spanish coach keen to bring in more cover for his two starting wingers, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

According to reports from Spain, one of the options being looked at is Barcelona wonderkid Fati, who has endured a mixed spell in recent years at the Spotify Camp Nou and was once dubbed 'amazing' by ex-teammate Lionel Messi.

Having missed the majority of the 2021/22 campaign through injury, the Spanish international did return to feature 36 times in Barcelona's La Liga title win last season, providing a modest 11 G/A contributions during that time.

However, talk of a move away from the Catalan giant has been picking up in recent weeks, with the report claiming Arsenal have taken a liking to the dynamic forward.

Despite this, Daily Express journalist Taylor believes there is a major hurdle Arsenal will have to negotiate, should they wish to sign Fati this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ansu Fati and Arsenal?

When quizzed on the likelihood of Fati joining the Gunners, Taylor admitted at this point in the window the chances were slim.

Asked about the rumours linking both Fati and the now injured Emi Buendia to the Emirates Stadium, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Buendia had been fantastic in pre-season before the injury, but I think that ship sailed now. Obviously, there was a point when Arsenal tried to get him from Norwich.

"Fati is one that would fit Arsenal stylistically, but I think Barcelona would be looking for a massive fee for him really.

"I just can't see Arsenal paying big money for another forward, and I think if they're going to sign anyone else it would probably be a sort of £40 million purchase.

"Is Fati available for £40 million? He might be but I can't really see that one, unfortunately.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

While the search for reinforcements continues, it's also expected that a number of players will depart the north London outfit before the September 1st deadline.

Striker Folarin Balogun has been attracting interest from across the continent, with Inter Milan and Monaco both interested, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The same outlet are reporting Kieran Tierney could also be leaving for pastures new, this time Real Sociedad the interested party.

It's suggested the left-back, who had previously been a target for Newcastle United, could depart on a season-long loan, amid fears his game time will be limited.

Elsewhere, Brazilian starlet Marquinhos is also set to head out on loan, with reports from France suggesting a short-term switch to FC Nantes is on the cards for the 20-year-old.